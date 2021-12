The statewide burn ban enacted Nov. 29 was lifted for 67 counties as of noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, due to rainfall touching much of the state in the early part of the week. “The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving.”

HENDERSON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO