The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first influenza death of the 2021-2022 season, according to a news release sent Thursday by the department. “Our sympathy is with the family. Their loss serves as a reminder to us all that influenza can be a very serious illness,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist for the department, in a statement. “It is not too late to get vaccinated for this flu season, and if you haven’t yet received your annual flu vaccination, the time to do so is now.”

