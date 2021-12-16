ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Libya election commission member says vote can’t happen on time

By Syndicated Content
 22 hours ago

TUNIS (Reuters) – Abu Bakr Marada, a member...

AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Elections Bill is ‘a threat’ to Electoral Commission independence, says chairman

Plans to reform the Electoral Commission could undermine public confidence in its independence, the body’s chair has said. The Elections Bill being debated in Parliament would allow the Government to set out the Electoral Commission’s priorities and direction in a strategy and policy statement that would be approved by MPs.
ELECTIONS
Foreign Policy

Libya’s Election in Doubt

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Libya’s presidential election plans hang by a thread amid legal disputes, U.S. President Joe Biden issues first North Korea sanctions, and Malta plans to legalize marijuana consumption. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Abu Bakr
Foreign Policy

Rushed Elections in Libya Won’t Bring Peace

For all the heady talk of newfound momentum amid great expectations for the December elections, the International Conference on Libya held in Paris on Nov. 12 was a major disappointment. The latest in a series of half-baked but grandiose international events on the Libyan quagmire, the Paris Conference was held...
WORLD
go955.com

Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup – document

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country’s military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said. The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under...
WORLD
Reuters

In Libya, Gaddafi leadership bid opens old wounds

TRIPOLI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mustafa Ftis paid a heavy price for joining protests against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. When security forces opened fire on a demonstration in Tripoli's main square, he said he recalled seeing many casualties before being shot in the leg, bundled into a car and taken away for more than two weeks of physical and mental torture.
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
