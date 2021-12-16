Like the good book says, this Christmas let's resolve to lift up the lowly and fill the hungry with good things

If you are someone who expects a gift from me this holiday please stop scrolling. Yes, you Brendan! I’m serious. Everyone else, well, come with me. It’s now deep into December, meaning that holiday shipping deadlines are whizzing past, and with supply chain issues, who even knows if that would matter anyway. I smugly sorted out my big presents early early, but then I was hit with a number of people I just plumb forgot about. Like my superintendent, and my sister-in-law’s mom, who, without fail, will make me an incredibly thoughtful jar of pickled blueberries. Maybe you, too, haven’t figured out something for the little-but-important gifts that you need to give people in your life, like the sweet UPS lady, or your dog walker, or that neighbor who always takes in your trash bin for you. I can just see you cursing under your breath, and pacing the aisles of a grocery story this week, scanning for something acceptably festive. Stop, and let me let you in on my trick. Get them a bar of chocolate.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO