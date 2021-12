“Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” — two remakes from two of Hollywood’s biggest directors, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg, respectively, premiered this week and have shaken up the Oscar race. The former brings eight-time nominee Bradley Cooper into the lead actor conversation, which could reunite him with his former “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga, who is receiving her own buzz for “House of Gucci.” The latter is a musical that could make history for Rita Moreno, who could become the oldest nominee of a competitive category.

