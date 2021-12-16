I'm a Matrix superfan. Why am I not more excited for Resurrections?

Keanu Reeves (Neo) and the cast of The Matrix Resurrections talk about director Lana Wachowski's mastery of action filmmaking and how fight scenes express character in this exclusive featurette from the long-awaited sequel. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Candyman," the "Aquaman" franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's "Iron Fist," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens"), Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton," TV's "Mindhunter"), Neil Patrick Harris ("Gone Girl"), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's "Quantico,"), Christina Ricci (TV's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story," "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"), Telma Hopkins (TV's "Dead to Me,"), Eréndira Ibarra (series "Sense8," "Ingobernable"), Toby Onwumere (TV's "Empire"), Max Riemelt (series "Sense8"), Brian J. Smith (series "Sense8," "Treadstone"), and Jada Pinkett Smith ("Angel Has Fallen," TV's "Gotham"). The film will be distributed by worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be in theaters nationwide and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021; it will be available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.
