Watch this video featuring Editor-in-Chief Lian Pin Koh as he describes the values, planned impact and future of PLOS Sustainability and Transformation. LPK: We believe in Open Science practices that facilitate trust, transparency, and discoverability of research that has a lasting impact on the sustainability of our environment, our economy, and the societies around the world who depend on it. This is in our Mission Statement, and the framework for how we work and expand our reach. We prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do, from how we put together the editorial board, to our scope and vision for the journal.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO