Optical Brighteners are valuable specialty chemical additives which create the appearance of brilliant whites or brighter colors. Optical Brighteners absorb UV light, modifying its wavelength and then emitting it in a fluorescent fashion. This effect is important in a variety of applications including plastics, coatings, printing inks, dyes, fibers, detergents, waxes, fats and oils. In addition, Optical Brighteners can be used as a tracer, for instance to confirm that uniform coverage of an adhesive or sealant has been achieved.

