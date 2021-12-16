Penelope Cruz recalls 'magical' time with Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld’s highly-anticipated estate auction begins today. For the first time since his death in 2019, over 1,000 possessions belonging to Kaiser Karl will be up for the taking. Pieces belonging to the iconic designer and arbiter of taste are set to be auctioned in Monaco by Sotheby’s from today through December 5, with subsequent auctions in Paris (December 14-15) and Cologne (March 22, 2022). In anticipation, Lagerfeld’s friend and muse Lady Amanda Harlech gave Vogue a tour of his Parisian abode—one of his five properties—giving a glimpse into the enviable collection of fashion, furniture, art, and photography that he collected during his tenure at Chanel, Fendi, and other major design houses. Prices reportedly start at as little as $11 (for Choupette’s dishes; a fashion fanatic’s dream!) to $445,000 for his Rolls Royce. Grab your paddles!
