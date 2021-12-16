ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnshore oil and gas operations are exposed to the 'full range' of the physical impacts of climate change. More than 40 percent of commercially recoverable oil and gas reserves are highly exposed to the effects of climate change, Verisk Maplecroft has warned. By combining its subnational onshore and offshore Climate Change Exposure Indices...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
sciencecodex.com

Seagrass and climate change

A common suggestion is to restore natural CO2 reservoirs on the coasts that have been destroyed in many locations during the past decades. This includes mangrove forests, salt marshes and what are known as seagrass meadows. Seagrasses are aquatic plants that thrive in shallow, light-flooded water and are anchored by their roots to the soft seabed. For many animal species, such as manatees that live in tropical waters, seagrass meadows are vital grazing grounds. At the same time, they serve as nurseries all over the world for numerous young fish. All of these plants absorb CO2 in order to develop their tissue. When these plants die, they become deposited in the sediment of the seabed. This is how a portion of the carbon dioxide, which the plants originally absorbed from the air, is stored in the sediment. The reforestation of mangrove forests and the regeneration of saline and seagrass meadows are now grouped under the term “blue carbon methods”. These methods were originally meant to serve coastal protection and restoration of valuable ecosystems.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Axios

Coal shrugs off climate goals

Newly released data on global coal demand starkly highlights the chasm between climate pledges and today's trends. Driving the news: Coal-fired power is at record levels in 2021 and overall worldwide coal demand is set to reach new highs in the coming years, per International Energy Agency analysis. The big...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

The cash behind carbon removal: Big Oil, tech and taxpayers

After making his mark in the advertising world, Andrew Shebbeare wanted to help the rest of the globe. It was 2018, a few years after the 500-person firm he’d helped found had been bought by the ad industry’s largest agency. "The question was, where can I make the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Oil And Gas Inventories Near Seasonally Historic Lows, Despite SPR Withdrawals

US continues its net draw down of crude inventories. Don’t expect gas prices to moderate significantly anytime soon. Policy matters in the energy arena and when you have an administration banning drilling, then allowing it again, and then not sure what to do, it creates uncertainty. Companies in that environment will do the prudent thing, wait until the dust is settled and policy is clear before wading back in.
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

NYC To Electrify All New Buildings, Oil & Gas Reserves Threatened By Extreme Weather — Climate Nexus News

Below are three short summaries of recent climate-related news from Climate Nexus. New York City is poised to electrify nearly all new buildings in the coming years after city legislators voted Wednesday for the measure designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollution. The Big Apple is the latest in a growing drumbeat of dozens of municipalities across the country moving to cut their climate pollution by electrifying new buildings. The legislation, which Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign, requires electricity-powered heat and hot water in — with a few exceptions — all new buildings under seven stories by 2024 and all other buildings in 2027.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Reserves#Oil And Gas
sjnewsonline.com

Tapping U.S. oil reserve latest energy policy failure from Joe Biden

FOR KANSANS wanting to visit friends and family this holiday season, filling up their gas tanks will be one of the most expensive price tags in decades. The national average price of gasoline recently rose to $3.42 a gallon, up from $2.11 a year ago, according to AAA. This means filling up your tank could be $10, $20 or $30 more expensive than a year ago. Filling up my pickup truck while I was driving across Kansas in late November was over $100, and unfortunately, these high prices are here to stay.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Eos

Projection: $110 Billion in Repairs for Russian Pipelines on Permafrost

One of the world’s biggest producers of oil and gas may face billions in upgrades as permafrost thaw destabilizes pipelines in the Arctic, according to new research. Russia produces 80% of its natural gas in the Arctic, where rising temperatures are thawing ground that has been frozen for tens of thousands and even hundreds of thousands of years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTSA

Is climate change responsible for tornados?

Is “climate change” responsible for the awful tornados that tore through Kentucky like Biden claims? For more information, Lars speaks with Steve Milloy, a Former Member of Trump’s EPA Transition Team and Founder of JunkScience.com.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

It’s time for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

This article was originally published by Climate & Capital Media and is reprinted with permission. As the dust settled on COP26, NGO leaders Tzeporah Berman, international program director of Stand.Earth, and Mark Campanale, founder of Carbon Tracker, two leaders behind the global push for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), said the "work is just beginning." With the global mean temperature of the earth’s atmosphere rising at the fastest pace ever, they are redoubling efforts to do something all 25 COPs have failed to do — put an end to developing new coal, oil and gas assets around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
resilience.org

How Big Oil Rigs the System to Keep Winning

This article is published as part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of news outlets strengthening coverage of the climate story. Despite countless investigations, lawsuits, social shaming, and regulations dating back decades, the oil and gas industry remains formidable. After all, it has made consuming its products seem like a human necessity. It has confused the public about climate science, bought the eternal gratitude of one of America’s two main political parties, and repeatedly out-maneuvered regulatory efforts. And it has done all this in part by thinking ahead and then acting ruthlessly. While the rest of us were playing checkers, its executives were playing three-dimensional chess.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure on Oil Contracts

The threat of soil erosion forced the shutdown of the country's two pipelines that transport crude across the Andes. Ecuador declared force majeure on all oil contracts, including exports and imports, as the threat of soil erosion forced the shutdown of the country’s two pipelines that transport crude across the Andes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
American Progress

Nature Loss Threatens America’s Best Defense Against Climate Change

The climate crisis is no longer looming—it is here, in the form of stronger and more frequent hurricanes, destructive and unpredictable megafires, and damaging floods. With it has come a growing awareness among the American public that it’s time for swift action. Since assuming office, President Joe Biden has pushed the United States back into a climate leadership role, setting a targeted emissions reduction goal of 50 percent to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this goal will require action in every sector of the economy, every year through 2030. The crisis is urgent, and the pace at which societywide progress must be made is demanding.
ENVIRONMENT
centraloregondaily.com

Scientists call for strategic forest reserves to mitigate climate change

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The United States should immediately move to create a collection of strategic forest reserves in the Western U.S. to fight climate change and safeguard biodiversity, according to a scientific collaboration led by an Oregon State University ecologist. Bev Law, her College of Forestry colleague William Ripple...
AGRICULTURE
washingtonexec.com

Climate Change Council

Stephen D. Ambrose has been a meteorologist, physical scientist, and program manager in his long federal and private sector career. He has directed teams and groups in the development of science and technology research and reapplications in Earth Science. He now serves as Chief Climate Scientist at SAIC. His research and application interests include: natural disaster reduction; climate data and information, and implications of a changing climate on people, ecosystems, and the planet.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy