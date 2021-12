Homrich Berg (HB) is expanding its internal infrastructure with the recent additions of Kruti Bolick as Chief Risk Officer and Randy Schultz as Vice President of Operations. The pair join the $10 billion RIA on the heels of its recent expansion in Florida, as the firm continues to build out its physical footprint in the Southeast region. Bolick and Schultz add new levels of expertise to the already deep management team to provide support and direction as HB grows.

