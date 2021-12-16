ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How did tiny Cape Verde turn themselves into a regular attendee at Afcon?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did tiny Cape Verde turn themselves into a regular attendee at the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Verde#Cameroon#Football#Coronavirus Pandemic
Reuters

Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries' red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Omicron: Why is Nigeria on the travel red list?

Nigeria has been placed on the UK's travel red list - a move the UK government says will help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. The Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom has said the restrictions amount to "travel apartheid". So why has Nigeria...
TRAVEL
Reuters

South Africa hit by fourth COVID wave driven by Omicron

CAPE TOWN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

UK accused of 'travel apartheid' after Nigeria added to Covid red list

Nigeria has accused Britain of a “travel apartheid” by adding the African country to its red list, forcing all arrivals into quarantine. Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigeria’s high commissioner in London, said the decision to include Nigeria on the red list alongside 10 other African countries was “wrong”, “panicky”, unscientific and discriminatory.
TRAVEL
arcamax.com

Taking the Kids: Memories of South Africa

Can this be real? From our thatched-roof suite, we were able to watch a bull elephant happily splashing in the river, a lioness and her cubs out for a morning stroll, and hippos and cheetahs. Yes, we feel like we’ve stepped into “The Lion King”. We’re at the vast malaria-free...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Africa sees 83% surge in COVID-19 cases in past week

DAKAR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in COVID-19 cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The spike in cases is driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goal.com

Afcon 2021 on TV: How to watch & stream Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana

Ahead of kick-off in January, GOAL brings you up to speed with how to follow the Black Stars live in action on TV and online. There is nothing but excitement in the air as the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon beckons. Originally scheduled for 2020, the continental showpiece...
SOCCER
AFP

Ready to rumba: Congolese dance added to UNESCO heritage list

The United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO on Tuesday added the Congolese rumba dance to its intangible cultural heritage list, sparking delight in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville. A UNESCO summit approved the two countries' joint application to add rumba to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, where it joins Cuban rumba, the Central African Republic's polyphonic pygmy music and the drums of Burundi. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi welcomed the news "with joy and happiness" as citizens from both nations celebrated  on social media. "This cultural jewel unique to the two Congos is recognised for its universal value," Tshisekedi wrote on Twitter.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Congolese rumba wins Unesco protected status

One of the most influential genres of African music and dance, Congolese rumba, now has Unesco-protected status. It is the culmination of campaigning by two countries - the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville. They both occupy what was once the ancient kingdom of Kongo - where the sinuous...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Kenyans find rural lifeline after Covid city exodus

If the coronavirus pandemic had not happened, it is likely Jack Onyango would still be living alone, working in Kenya's capital and sending money back to his wife and children in his faraway rural home. Like so many Kenyans, he moved to Nairobi as a young man, believing that was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

I’m Flying To South Africa…For One Day

In protest of the fear-driven omicron flight bans from Southern Africa, I am traveling to South Africa…for a day. Thus far, it seems that the omicron variant may be a blessing in disguise. No virus is actually a blessing, but if this strain is highly transmissible but not nearly as severe (as it often the case as a virus evolves in order to survive), we stand a better chance of reaching herd immunity faster…and that will ultimately mean fewer lives lost and a smaller chance of a more lethal variant springing up.
TRAVEL
The Conversation Africa

Moving African rhinos: what it takes to translocate an endangered species

Rhino translocations have become a critical tool in the arsenal for the protection of these endangered animals. Recently, 30 white rhinos were flown into Rwanda from South Africa and introduced into the Akagera National Park, in what was the single largest rhino translocation. It was carried out through a collaboration between the Rwanda Development Board, African Parks and tourism agency, andBeyond, and the South African private reserve, with funding provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

The UK’s travel ‘red list’ has been scrapped... again

It took almost a year since the first global lockdown, but at the start of 2021 the UK – finally – significantly beefed up its border controls. Enter the traffic light system – and those dreaded, expensive PCR tests. At the very extreme, the country announced that UK residents returning from the worst-affected ‘red list’ regions would have to quarantine in hotels. Meanwhile, everyone except British and Irish citizens (and official residents) would be turned away at the border.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy