How did tiny Cape Verde turn themselves into a regular attendee at Afcon?

In protest of the fear-driven omicron flight bans from Southern Africa, I am traveling to South Africa…for a day. Thus far, it seems that the omicron variant may be a blessing in disguise. No virus is actually a blessing, but if this strain is highly transmissible but not nearly as severe (as it often the case as a virus evolves in order to survive), we stand a better chance of reaching herd immunity faster…and that will ultimately mean fewer lives lost and a smaller chance of a more lethal variant springing up.

TRAVEL ・ 19 HOURS AGO