Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

By Charles Riley, CNN Business
CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise...

