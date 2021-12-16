ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulcerative Colitis Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | AbbVie Inc., Hospira, Celltrion Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson,

Cover picture for the articleUlcerative colitis is one of the most common type of inflammatory bowel diseases that affect the rectum and colon i.e. lining of the large intestine. Ulcerative colitis leads to tiny sores called ulcers. Although this disease can affect people of any age, the highest prevalence is among people aged 30 years...

EverydayHealth.com

What Are the Signs of Iron Deficiency With Ulcerative Colitis?

Feeling tired and fatigued may be more than just the result of another long day if you have ulcerative colitis. It could be a warning sign of iron deficiency. The blood loss and internal damage to the intestine associated with ulcerative colitis can frequently lead to iron deficiency, when your body is not getting enough iron to function properly. In fact, anemia is the most common complication associated with inflammatory bowel diseases, according to a review published in May 2019 in the Swiss medical journal Acta Haematologica.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Upadacitinib Receives FDA Approval for Treatment of Active Psoriatic Arthritis

The safety profile observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis administered upadacitinib was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA has approved upadacitinib (Rinvoq; AbbVie) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phramalive.com

FDA adds strict safety warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly

(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has added its strictest warning to the labels of drugs from Pfizer (PFE.N), Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and AbbVie (ABBV.N) belonging to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, citing risk of serious health issues and death in patients 50 and over, the drugmakers said on Friday.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report

Rising dependency of users on insecticide products in order to avoid the risk of insect-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the body worn insect repellent market in the future. The body worn insect repellent market is widely fragmented. Large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Bioelectronics Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | LifeSensors, Siemens Healthcare, Nova Biomedical Corporation and AgaMatrix

Bioelectronics is a part of clinical science that arrangements with the use of philosophies of organic sciences in electrical/electronic designing. In more straightforward terms, bioelectronics is the blend of science and hardware. This is a fundamental arising field in medication. Bioelectronics has prompted the extension of different gadgets, for example, the pacemaker and a wide assortment of helpful imaging gadgets that are effectively open. The sensory system communicates an unending number of signs to do different elements of the human body. This makes a profoundly worthwhile development prospect for the investigation of bioelectronics and the connected market is projected to prosper throughout the following not many years.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Nanoparticles Market – Insights on Key Players Positioning and Evolution of New Players Abraxis Biosciences, Inc., Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson

Nanoparticles are those particles, whose size ranges between 1 and 100 nanometers (nm). A typical nanoparticle molecule is a complete unit with regards to its transportation and property. With rising public awareness pertaining nanotechnology and advent of new technologies will be advantageous for the applications of nanoparticles. Furthermore, nanoparticles are being extensively used across medical products. However, high capital investment and huge costs required for nanoparticle analysis instrument is expected to limit the market growth. Nanoparticles are being used across diverse applications including biomedical, electronics, healthcare, etc. and therefore scientists are focused on R&D activities related to nanoparticles. Furthermore, increasing government expenditure in pharmaceuticals and bio-technology combined with growing focus on R&D activities pertaining nanotechnology is expected to boost the global nanoparticles market growth over the forecast period.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a very rare infection, which influences the pulmonary passages. Hypertension affecting the lungs is termed pulmonary hypertension (PH) or pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It is portrayed by limited and hindered veins and vessels. This rare infection typically deteriorates over the period and may result horribly whenever left untreated.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

X-ray Detectable Gauze Sponges Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic, Baxter Healthcare

The gauze sponges are the medical materials that are made from gauze, and they are prepared from non-woven and cotton materials. These are disposable materials and are used for cleaning wounds, to absorb blood throughout surgeries and other clinical procedures. In some countries, the gauze sponges are termed as swabs. The X-ray detectable gauze sponges are mostly used in minor and major surgeries, dressing of open wound, and wound packing. These X-ray detectable gauze sponges are made from materials that could be ribbon or yarn with sufficient density that provides appropriate contrast degree on a medical X-ray. The X-ray detectable element is mostly made with a color (commonly blue) that would contrast sharply with blood, in order to identify and trace the sponge when it’s flooded with blood in surgical process. Using X-ray detectable swabs provide advantage of avoiding extra surgical procedure in case, where a sponge remains in the patient’s body after closure.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Immunology Market to Surpass $156,378.2 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8% CAGR – Exclusive Report by AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen

Immunology is a branch of medical and biological research that analyze and study the immune system. The immune system product us against infection in a different ways. When immune system is not working properly diseases such as autoimmunity, allergies, and cancer can occur. Immunology includes various types of laboratory tests for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Immunomodulators Market size worth $156378.2 Million, Globally at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2021 and 2028 | Novartis, Amgen, Biogen

Immunomodulators are chemicals product that are used to support immune function by altering the immune system’s response in order to threat in a favorable way. They are classified into immunosuppressants and immunostimulants. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market Detailed In Booming Industry Report 2021 | Curbell Medical, 3M Company, Medtronic, Becton

Electrocardiograph machines are used for a variety of different uses. There are many types of Electrocardiograph machines available that are designed for certain tasks, but the type that is most commonly used is the EMR or electrocardiograph machine. These machines work by monitoring the activity of the tiny hair-like sensors called electrodes. When the skin of the patient comes into contact with the Electrocardiograph machines, the electrodes are stimulated and the electrical activity on the EEG frequency is measured and shown on a monitor. There are many different applications of electrocardiograph machines. One of these is to measure the activity of the heart during exercise. By using the machines to record the electrical signals of the heart, medical professionals can see if the heart is pumping properly and if the patient is exerting themselves sufficiently to maintain a certain heart rate. Another application of these machines is in cardiac rehabilitation.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Burkholderia Infections Market Growth : High prevalence of lung disease | Novabiotics Ltd, iQur Ltd, Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC, NanoBio Corporation, SUN pharma and others

Burkholderia contaminations are brought about by Burkholderia cepacia. It is a gram negative bacillus found in oceanic climate. It is a low harmful microscopic organisms and is a successive colonizer of liquids utilized in the clinics like IV liquid, water system arrangement and so forth B. cepacia can cause medical issues to certain individuals, patients experiencing debilitated invulnerable framework or ongoing lung infections. Burkholderia contamination manifestation can fluctuate broadly in individuals, going from no side effects to genuine respiratory disease. In light of ongoing genomic subtyping strategies, Burkholderia contamination can be sent from one individual to another. Patients with lung sickness like asthma, CFTR, and COPD are at high danger of experiencing Burkholderia disease. Burkholderia cepacia is impervious to various anti-microbial, aminoglycosides, antipseudomonal third-age cephalosporins and antipseudomonal penicillins.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Market Showcases Promising Growth Due to the Ongoing Demand and Improved Supply Chain Ecosystem, Players Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories

Venous thromboembolism, a term referring to blood clots in the veins, is an underdiagnosed and serious, yet preventable medical condition that can cause disability and death. The good news is that DVT is preventable and treatable if discovered early. If the clot is in deep vein, it is called as deep vein thrombosis, while a clot in lungs is termed as pulmonary embolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Histology and Cytology Market Size & Trends 2021 – expected to reach US$ 39,073.7 Million With CAGR of 13.35% by 2028 | Abbott, Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

Histology and Cytology Market continues to expand with Zoetis introducing its digital cytology testing Vetscan Imagyst platform for veterinary diagnosis of cancer, infection, and inflammation. Market Overview. Histology and cytology is a field of medical science that studies the structure of cells and tissues. Both fields are used in the...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Clinical Laboratory Test Market Trends, Research Insights, Sales Statistics, Applications, Dynamics and Future Growth by 2027

The clinical laboratory test industry is changing in response to the rising number of disorders among individuals, providing proper screening before prescribing medication. In addition, as healthcare facilities develop, governments in different countries are investing more resources in the implementation of clinical test laboratories in every region. As per MRFR, the clinical laboratory test market is estimated to gain a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal infection is a contagious sickness, which in serious cases can be deadly. It is brought about by either Cryptococcus neoformans or Cryptococcus gattii. Cryptococcosis is supposed to be obtained by breathing in infectious propagule from environmental elements. Despite the fact that the exact person of the infectious propagule isn’t known, the essential hypothesis is that the basidiospore delivered over the span of sexual or agamic generation is the reason. Cryptococcosis illness manifestations incorporate exhaustion, fever, migraine, obscured vision, dry hack, and disarray. Manifestations beginning is regularly subacute, deteriorating dynamically over in excess of half a month. The two critical confusions of the sickness are meningitis (mind contamination) and pneumonic disease or lung disease. The event of cryptococcosis is expanding throughout the years for different reasons, like expansion in predominance of AIDS, just as broadened utilization of immunosuppressive medications. These elements are probably going to drive the development of the global cryptococcosis treatment market soon.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Sickle Cell Anemia Therapeutics Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlycoMimetics, Pfizer,Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

An intense decrease in the complete red platelets, or RBC count, or hemoglobin is known as paleness. It tends to be characterized as the failure to convey an ideal measure of oxygen by the blood. Sickle-cell diseases, or SCDs, are types of blood issues that are normally acquired hereditarily. One of the normal kinds of SCD is sickle-cell iron deficiency, or SCA. It basically brings about an inconsistency in hemoglobin, the protein that conveys oxygen in the blood. Hemoglobin is found regularly in the red platelets of the body. Therefore, a sickle-like molded cell is framed under specific conditions. Afflictions of sickle cell illness typically begin to come to fruition at an early age (inside the principal year of birth). This may prompt different medical conditions, including torment assaults, otherwise called the sickle-cell emergency, enlargement of the appendages, microbial diseases, and, in specific cases, stroke. Constant torment might be caused with ageing. Sickle-cell illnesses emerge when an individual acquires strange duplicates of hemoglobin quality from each parent.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Neurostimulation Devices Market Detailed In Overall Study Report 2021 | Virtual Medical Centre, Neurosigma, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical

Neurostimulation is a process that is used as a diagnosis and treatment of the nervous system. With the help of this therapy chronic pain related to neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, neuropathic pain, nociceptive pain, and depression can be reduced. Neurostimulation therapy helps to improve life quality of patients suffering from obesity, paralysis, and severe sensory organs loss. A neurostimulation device is an important part of neural prosthetics for artificial limbs, vision and hearing aids. They comprise non-implantable and implantable devices that deliver electrical, chemical or other agents that modify brain cells and nerve cell activity. These devices can be inserted into the organs through surgical procedure, and can be operated by thin leads and wires.
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA approves Rinvoq for patients with active psoriatic arthritis

The FDA has approved Rinvoq, a 15-mg, once-daily oral JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response, or intolerance to, TNF inhibitors, according to an AbbVie press release. Rinvoq (upadacitinib) had received European Commission approval in January for the treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Bone Glue Market to Witness Gigantic Growth at a CAGR of 5.7 % by 2027 | Cryolife, Cohera Medical, Tissuemed Ltd, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Baxter International

Osteoporosis in one of the most common reasons for bone fracture, where its prevalence increases with age. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of osteoporosis is that it occurs in 10% men and 13% in women who are aged 60 years or above. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation data of 2014, a total of 54 million U.S. adults aged 50 and older were affected by osteoporosis and low bone mass in 2013. It further states that the number of bone fractures will increase by 2 to 4 times by 2020 and 41 million women will suffer from osteoporosis or osteoarthritis. This is mainly attributed to significant rise in geriatric population.
BUSINESS

