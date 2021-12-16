Pressure Bandages Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 274.2 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8% : Coherent Market Insights | Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, 3M, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc
Pressure bandages is one of the most important first-aid approach in the medical settings, used in serious injury. The pressure bandages offer compression to the damaged blood vessels by rendering blood clot formation, thereby preventing excessive blood loss. These bandages are suitable in wounds on limbs and in venomous snake bites,...www.medgadget.com
