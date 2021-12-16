ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian rupiah, stocks fall on Omicron fears, central bank holds fire

By Anushka Trivedi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Dec 16): Indonesia's rupiah and stocks tripped on Thursday after the archipelago nation identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while the country's central bank held interest rates steady as expected. All other Asian stock indexes rose after the US Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, but Tighter Central Bank Monetary Policies Boost Sentiment

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, even as the recent tighter monetary policies from central banks boosted investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.80% by 9:19 PM ET (2:19 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.12%. In Australia, the ASX...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% and is sitting just below the record high it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 1.9% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall Amid Decisions From Central Banks

A sharp fall in shares of technology companies pushed major U.S. stock indexes lower, continuing a turbulent stretch for some of the biggest companies in the market. The S&P 500 fell 41.18 points, or 0.9%, to 4668.67, with losses accelerating in the late afternoon. The broad stock-market gauge has now fallen in three of the past four trading sessions. The Nasdaq Composite shed 385.15 points, or 2.5%, to 15180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29.79 points, or 0.1%, to 35897.64.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU (Dec 17): Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26% at...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Rupiah weakens as hawkish pivot by major central banks pressures Asian FX

BENGALURU (Dec 17): Most Asian currencies eased on Friday as hawkish global central banks piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the rupiah leading losses a day after Bank Indonesia stood pat on interest rates. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso traded flat to lower, though most...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Slumping glove stocks drag down entire Malaysian equity market

(Dec 17): Malaysian stocks are among the world’s worst performers this year, and you can blame it all on rubber gloves. A peek under the hood of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index’s some 8.6% decline this year, third worst among key national indexes globally, show that nearly two-thirds was caused by medical glove exporters — one of the pandemic’s hottest trades just a year prior.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds near 113.60 on steady hand at BoJ

USD/JPY holds steady around the BoJ that left policy on hold. Omicron variant has been sighted as a risk to upside inflation pressures. USD/JPY is a touch softer on the Bank of Japan announcements, although sticking to near flat for the day around 113.60. The BoJ has kept the policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1%, as expected and left the 10-year yield target unchanged at 0.0%, as expected as well. Covid loans will be extended to September.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks end higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Technology companies led a rally for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

