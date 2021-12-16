251 West 117th Street

After New York City’s construction and real estate industries ground to a halt last year because of the pandemic, 2021 saw a flurry of activity, thanks to the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine and federal funding for states and cities. This year, we saw positive signs that the road to recovery for New York real estate has started. More apartments sceold in Manhattan in the third quarter of 2021 than at any point during the last 30 years. Brooklyn gained its first supertall. The priciest private development ever built in the Bronx opened. Records were broken, set, and broken again.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO