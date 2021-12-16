251 West 117th Street

At number 15 on our construction countdown is 3 Sutton Place, an 847-foot-tall residential skyscraper nearing completion at 430 East 58th Street in Midtown East. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and developed by Gamma Real Estate with Stephen B. Jacobs Group as the executive architect, the 62-story tower is located between Sutton Place South and First Avenue and will yield 121 units. The site is a short walk from the Sutton Place Park North esplanade, which overlooks the East River, Roosevelt Island, and the growing Long Island City skyline.
Permits have been filed for a 14-story mixed-use building at 26-04 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Located at the intersection of 44th Drive and Jackson Avenue, the corner lot is two blocks from the Court Square subway stations, serviced by the E, M, G, and 7 trains. Matt Katz of CW Realty is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Permits have been filed for a 22-story mixed-use building at 155 3rd Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Located between 3rd Avenue and Bond Street, the lot is adjacent to the Gowanus Canal. The Carroll Street subway station, serviced by the F and G trains, is two blocks to the west. Monadnock Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
At number 16 on our countdown is The Alloy Block, a multi-tower complex designed and developed by Alloy Development in Downtown Brooklyn. Located along the border with Boerum Hill, the project consists of the 840-foot-tall 80 Flatbush Avenue and the 44-story, 482-foot-tall 100 Flatbush Avenue. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is in charge of building the foundations, and Urban Atelier Group will take over the superstructure work, which will rise from the trapezoidal plot bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, State Street to the southwest, and 3rd Avenue to the northwest.
Landmark West’s battle against Upper West Side supertalls marches on. Its appeal made against 50 West 66th Street will be heard before an appellate court panel with the non-profit announcing the news in a December 14, 2021 email titled, “LW! is very APPEALing!” The electronic communication – accompanied by photos of a red onion and its many layers – advised that its appeal “was accepted for argument last Thursday.”
After New York City’s construction and real estate industries ground to a halt last year because of the pandemic, 2021 saw a flurry of activity, thanks to the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine and federal funding for states and cities. This year, we saw positive signs that the road to recovery for New York real estate has started. More apartments sceold in Manhattan in the third quarter of 2021 than at any point during the last 30 years. Brooklyn gained its first supertall. The priciest private development ever built in the Bronx opened. Records were broken, set, and broken again.
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 527 Grand Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Located between Pacific and Dean Streets, the interior lot is closest to the Franklin Avenue subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. Solomon Schwimmer of Twin Group Associates is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Construction is nearing the halfway mark on 2300 Cropsey Avenue, a 23-story mixed-use tower in Gravesend, Brooklyn. The development will eventually comprise a mix of rental apartments, a supermarket, an ambulatory center, and a multi-level parking garage. Cropsey Partners LLC is listed as the lead applicant responsible for the development....
Façade work is nearing completion on 601 West 29th Street, a 695-foot-tall residential skyscraper in Hudson Yards and number 19 on our year-end construction countdown. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Douglaston Development, the 60-story structure is also known as “Tower A” in a two-building development alongside 606 West 30th Street, which has yet to begin rising over Midtown, Manhattan. 601 West 29th Street will yield 703 market-rate and 235 affordable housing residences, 50,000 square feet of amenity space, and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Levine Builders is constructing the property, which is bound by Eleventh Avenue to the east, West 29th Street to the south, and West 30th Street to the north.
At number 20 on our year-end countdown is a pair of mixed-use residential skyscrapers at 495 Eleventh Avenue in Midtown West, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative with Gene Kaufman Architects as the architect of record, the 589,842-square-foot project consists of a 680-foot-tall, 57-story edifice paired with a slightly shorter 653-foot-tall, 56-story sibling that will rise along Eleventh Avenue between West 39th and West 40th Streets, next to the Jakob K. Javits Center. NYC Economic Development Corporation is listed as the owner behind the applications that were filed back in late October.
New renderings from S. Wieder Architect reveal a 16-story mixed-use building at 35 Fourth Avenue in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. Developed by Joel Weiss of 35 Holdings LLC, the structure will yield just over 132,000 square feet with a mix of rental apartments, retail space, a community facility, and a parking garage.
At number 21 on our year-end countdown is 12 West 57th Street, a 672-foot-tall residential skyscraper in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill and developed by Sheldon Solow of Solow Management Corp., who filed permits for the proposal in 2019, the tower will rise along Billionaires’ Row between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and West 56th and 57th Streets. Before construction can break ground, the remaining two structures occupying the plot from 10 to 20 West 57th Street must first be demolished.
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 2678 Creston Avenue in Fordham Manor, The Bronx. Located between East Kingsbridge Road and East 196th Street, the lot is within walking distance of two Kingsbridge Road subway stations, serviced by the B, D, and 4 trains. Ben Zahler under the 2678-2680 Creston LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Hudson River Park Trust has kicked off construction for phase two of the Chelsea Waterside Park Expansion Project. Wedged between 23rd Street, Eleventh Avenue, and the West Side Highway, the project site will eventually include a permanent picnic area, new public restrooms or comfort stations, an expanded turf field for sports, a small concession stand, and an expanded dog run with pet-accessible fountains.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation has completed a major expansion of Southpoint Park, a waterfront public park on the southeast tip of Roosevelt Island. The $11 million revitalization project expands the island’s lookout points with pathways and native vegetation, and strengthens the shoreline against future storm damage. The revitalization...
This amazing vintage photograph shows West Street along the Hudson River, looking North from Cortland Street at the New York Marine Terminals and boathouses that lines the docks at that time. None of this exists anymore, except for the West highway which evolved from West Street. Fast forward to present...
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 10-47 Beach 21st Street, a ten-story mixed-use building in Far Rockaway, Queens. Designed by Urban Architectural Initiatives and developed by The Community Builders, the structure yields 224 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 200 units for residents at 40 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $20,400 to $148,000.
