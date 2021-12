Become completely immersed in music with the Brian Eno Color-Changing Neon Turntable 2021. Creating a whole new music experience, it emits LED lights to create a colorful display while playing audio. Equipped with lighting mechanisms on its base and platter, it creates a free flow of unique color combinations. You’ll become so engrossed by the display that you’ll live completely in the moment. Moreover, this color-changing neon turntable makes a show-stopping home accessory. And there are only 50 available, with each including a signature by the legendary record producer himself. Overall, it creates a psychedelic experience with the functionality of a traditional turntable. By exploring the potential of light, Brian Eno creates a truly transcending sensation while you listing to music.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO