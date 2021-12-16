ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 22 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Four men, some of them suspected right-wing extremists, were arrested Thursday as German investigators raided their homes in a probe of suspicions that they acquired substances to build an explosive device, police said.

Investigators seized raw material for explosives, firecrackers, cellphones and a substantial quantity of narcotics in the raids on the four apartments in Cologne, according to a police statement.

The men were to be brought before a judge for a decision on whether they can be kept in custody over the drug find.

Police didn't give further details beyond saying that the men were between the ages of 36 and 53.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha. Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.
OMAHA, NE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bomb injures 12 at Russian school; ex-student suspected

MOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb went off in a school attached to an Orthodox Christian convent and wounded 12 people, while an 18-year-old former student was identified as a suspect in the explosion, Russian authorities said Monday. The bomb detonated at the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, a city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Police#Cologne#Ap
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
fox44news.com

Suspect arrested in domestic assault

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a felony domestic incident at a local motel. An officer was dispatched Friday morning to the Days and Nights Inn, located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, in reference to a distressed woman. When the officer arrived, it was discovered the woman was involved in a violent domestic, and the suspect was possibly armed.
KILLEEN, TX
North Denver News

Murder suspect arrested in Arvada

A person who was killed and shot Monday in Arvada was identified as 23-year-old Joseph McCreery, according to police. Police and firefighters were summoned to a residence located in the 11500 block of W 70 Place at 1:41 p.m. They found Anthony Aguilera Rivera, 20, at the residence with the body of McCreery, the Arvada Police Department said.
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested in 2014 Homicide

ROCK HILL, SC — Police arrest a suspect in the 2014 murder of a Rock Hill man. On December 9, 2021, Jayquan Wilmore, 27, was extradited to Rock Hill for the murder of Antonie Heath, 41, in 2014. On November 24, 2014, Heath was shot at the Deerfield Apartments...
ROCK HILL, SC
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Courhouse Bomb Threat

A second suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the bomb threat that evacuated the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15. On Friday, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Charity Ann Miles, 26, of Vidalia and charged her with Terroristic Threats and Acts for her participation in the bomb threat that was made. Rodney Steven Weeks was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ironton Tribune

Three men arrested for fentanyl

Three men were arrested by the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force for having numerous drugs and related compounds. On Dec. 3, the task force executed a search warrant after making controlled buys of fentanyl compounds. During the search, the officers seized a clamp and molds used in the production of fentanyl compounds, more than 200 grams of a fentanyl related compound, two pounds of marijuana, a stolen firearm, 170 tablets suspected to contain fentanyl and approximately $7,000.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Arrest Made in Courthouse Bomb Threat

The man believed to be responsible for the evacuation of the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15 because of a bomb threat has been arrested and charged. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 10:06 a.m. on that date, dispatch received a call from the Toombs County Magistrate Court stating that a threat of a bomb inside the place of county government had been received, and courthouse security took that call seriously and removed everyone from the building as a precaution. No device was located, and eventually, the courthouse was deemed safe, and business resumed.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
cbslocal.com

2 Men Suspected Of Setting Massive Caldor Fire Under Arrest

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest, accused of starting the Caldor Fire earlier this year. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced that father and son David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with reckless arson in connection with the fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
loudounnow.com

Abduction Suspect Arrested in Leesburg

A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested Tuesday following the investigation of an assault and abduction in Leesburg. According to the report, the investigation began when a woman flagged down a police officer on East Market Street just before 5 p.m. Dec. 7.She reported that she had been abducted by a male acquaintance in Sterling. She said the man forced her into a car and drove away. He stopped the car when he got into an altercation with another driver. As he got out to confront the other driver, the victim attempted to drive away. Her assailant jumped on the vehicle, causing damage. After continuing to drive a short distance, she got the attention of a passing officer. The Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
LEESBURG, VA
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy