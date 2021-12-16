ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TSMC Introduces N4X Process

design-reuse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewest 5nm Enhancement Tailored for High Performance Computing Products. HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Dec. 16, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today introduced its N4X process technology, tailored for the demanding workloads of high performance computing (HPC) products. N4X is the first of TSMC’s HPC-focused technology offerings, representing ultimate performance and...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

TSMC running pilot 3nm wafers

TSMC has started pilot production of 3nm wafers at Fab 18 in Tainan, says Digitimes, and is looking at volume manufacturing in Q4 2022 with initial shipments in Q1 2023. The process uses EUV for more than 20 layers delivering a 10% to 15% performance gain over 5nm (at the same power and transistor count), up to 30% power reduction (at the same clocks and complexity), up to 70% logic density gain, and an up to 20% SRAM density gain.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Intel looking to 'avoid fighting' with Apple for TSMC's 3nm chip production

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new report says that Intel executives are shortly to visit chip company TSMC, specifically to discuss the company's production capacity for 3nm processors.
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

TSMC ushers in its 3nm era of chip production, aims to go big in late 2022

TSMC is running the pilot production phase of its 3nm process. The company reportedly expects to go big with volume production by late 2022, tentatively in the fourth quarter. This news comes as TSMC gears up to handle NVIDIA's RTX 40-series production, another item on its 2022 docket. TSMC has...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Zhang
notebookcheck.net

Leak outlines the Apple SoCs set to rely on TSMC's N3 node

Reports of what node Apple has settled on for not M2 SoCs but M3 SoCs has begun circulating online, courtesy of DigiTimes. Citing unnamed industry sources, DigiTimes claims that TSMC has already begun pilot production of N3 nodes, thought to be manufactured on a 3 nm process. While that clarification...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

TSMC Chairman Says “Nothing To Be Addressed” In Response To Intel CEO

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) chairman Dr. Mark Liu refused to comment on statements made by Intel Corporation's chief executive officer (CEO) Mr. Patrick Gelsinger earlier this week. In his statements, the Intel chief had cast doubt on the geopolitical stability of Taiwan and used it to argue for a greater push towards semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Dr. Liu responded to questions from the press at a forum in Taiwan yesterday, where he downplayed Mr. Gelsinger's comments.
BUSINESS
gamepolar.com

Intel To Finalize 3nm Deal With TSMC This Month As Pilot Manufacturing Kicks Off – Report

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Firm (TSMC) has commenced pilot manufacturing of its next-generation 3-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing node. This report comes the courtesy of the Taiwanese publication Digitimes, which additionally stories that executives from U.S. chip big Intel Company are set to go to Taiwan later this month to finalize orders for the 3nm course of. TSMC’s manufacturing applied sciences usually have a restricted capability in the course of the early phases of their lifecycle, which sees only some corporations having the ability to procure merchandise manufactured by way of them.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Design#Hpc#Business Development
Electronic Engineering Times

Cadence Expands Collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft on Giga-scale Design Acceleration

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Through this collaboration, common customers can accelerate their signoff schedule and reduce compute cost. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has announced the results of the 2021 three-way collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) and Microsoft, which focused on utilizing a cloud infrastructure to accelerate digital timing signoff of 10+ billion transistor designs. These large designs are the heart of advanced applications such as hyperscale computing, graphics and machine learning (ML) applications.
BUSINESS
cuereport.com

Cadence partners with TSMC, Microsoft to boost digital timing signoff

American computer software company, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has announced the results of its 2021 three-way collaboration with the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer (TSMC) and tech giant Microsoft Corporation. The collaboration will be focusing on utilizing cloud infrastructure that can be used to accelerate the digital timing signoff of more than...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

CAST Introduces 8K Video Codecs and Advanced Image Signal Processing IP Cores

Production-proven cores complement CAST’s video IP line with new 8K support for HEVC, H.264, AVI, and VP9, and high-quality processing from popular image sensors. Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — December 3, 2021 — Silicon intellectual property (IP) provider CAST, Inc. today announced new IP cores for multi-channel, multi-format video encoding and decoding and for processing images and video from camera sensors.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

Apple M3 chips might use TSMC's 3nm node – and may already be in the testing phase

TSMC is prepping its 3nm node for volume production by this time next year 2022, and the Apple M3 chip is expected to be one of the first chips off the fab line. The report on TSMC comes from Taiwanese trade publication DigiTimes, which indicates that TSMC is already running test production off its 3nm process, known as its N3 line, with an eye towards the last few months of 2022 to start ramping up production for shipments to Apple and Intel in early 2023.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

TSMC in talks with German government about potential new chip plant

Major Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in Germany. Various factors including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool will influence TSMC’s final decision, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales Lora Ho told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

MoSys Partners with Silicom to Provide Stellar Packet Classification IP Optimized for Intel FPGA-Based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units

Supports 400Gbps Line Rate for 5G Wireless, 5G Packet Core, Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing. SAN JOSE, CA -- December 13, 2021 -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions to enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that it has partnered with Silicom Connectivity Solutions to optimize MoSys's Stellar Packet Classification IP for Silicom's latest generation of Intel FPGA-based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). The combination of MoSys IP and Silicom's SmartNICs and IPUs (also sometimes referred to as Data Processing Units - DPUs) can increase the performance of servers and switches that are deployed in virtualized Cloud datacenters, 5G Wireless networks, especially 5G User Plane Function (UPF), Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

TSMC in talks with Germany about building a fab

Subsidies on offer will be a major factor in the decision. Another factor will be demand. A potential customer, BMW, last week signed a supply deal with Globalfoundries which has a fab in Dresden. Ho said that the location for TSMC’s fab in Germany had not yet been settled.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Kandou Delivers USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4 Support

Volume Production of Matterhorn USB4 Retimer Solutions Kicks Off This Month. Lausanne, Switzerland –– December 14, 2021 –– Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, today announced volume production of its Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4™ support.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Intel Chief Praises TSMC’s Contributions As ‘Magical’ For Chip Industry

Intel Corporation's chief executive officer Mr. Patrick Gelsinger is visiting Taiwan to meet with his company's supply chain partners and potentially negotiate a deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the latter's 3-nanometer (nm) semiconductor process. His visit comes after a week of hot back and forth between Mr. Gelsinger and TSMC's current and former executives over the Intel chief's belief that geopolitical uncertainty in the island is a risk to global chip fabrication. Taiwan, home to TSMC, has seen itself become the center of advanced global semiconductor manufacturing, owing to its strong customer partnerships and rapid technological advances.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Silex Insight to divest their video business to Audinate

December 13, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to divest its video business to Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8), based in Australia. The Silex Insight video business produces video networking products for manufacturers of AV equipment.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

IBM, Samsung Unveil VTFET to Extend Moore's Law

IBM and Samsung Electronics claimed a breakthrough in semiconductor design based on a new IBM’s architecture touted as enabling an 85-percent reduction in power consumption. The partners said the Vertical Transport Field-Effect Transistors (VTFET) scheme offers greater power efficiency over FinFET designs, potentially extending Moore’s Law scaling beyond current two-dimensional nanosheet thresholds.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy