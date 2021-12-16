ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

LEGAL NOTICEs

Notice of Hearing on Petition forDetermination of Heirship (Probate)Case No. 2020PR000022STATE OF WISCONSIN,...

Public Notice: Request for Proposal: Lenoir County Schools Legal Services

The Lenoir County Schools invites applications from interested attorneys to provide legal services. This request for proposal is for the purpose of selecting local Lenoir County Schools legal counsel to handle criminal bail bond and vehicle forfeiture work for the school system. The work primarily includes reviewing and objecting to motions to set aside bond forfeitures, reviewing petitions to remit previously paid bond forfeitures, and attendance at district and superior court hearings regarding bond forfeiture matters. The work will also involve addressing issues with the forfeiture of vehicles pursuant to state law, including reviewing lienholder, innocent owner and other petitions seeking the release of vehicles subject to forfeiture. The Lenoir County Schools is seeking legal counsel beginning February 1, 2022.
Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
Breaking: Sixth Circuit Refuses to Hear Challenges to OSHA Vaccinate-or-Test Rule En Banc (Updated)

(Note: This post has been updated with excerpts from the opinions.) Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied several petitions for initial hearing en banc of the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to either mandate their employees get vaccinated or impose regular testing for COVID-19. (I noted the first of these petitions here.) This means that the consolidated challenges will be heard by a three-judge panel of the court. The judges on that panel have not yet been disclosed.
Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
Number of Wisconsin counties at a critically high level of COVID-19 decreases

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Some encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The number of counties with a critically high level of disease activity is down. 19 counties remain at the state’s highest level, including Monroe County. It was previous at 26 counties. That’s according to the Department of Health Services. Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin and Crawford Counties have...
Oregon state senator asked to act on shifting counties to Idaho – a request he sought

An eastern Oregon legislator is being called on his declaration that he would advance the idea of moving portions of Oregon to Idaho – if county commissioners asked. Such legislation would be a big step forward for a quixotic political effort to reject governance by Oregon officials and seek the embrace of a more Republican, more conservative Idaho government.
Mississippi’s Republican governor confirms state will enforce near total abortion ban if Roe vs Wade is overturned

Mississippi’s Republican governor confirmed on Sunday that his administration would enforce a new law in the state banning abortions just after the beginning of the second trimester of a pregnancy if the law is upheld by the US Supreme Court.Gov Tate Reeves joined CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and confirmed that his administration would enforce the ban, which criminalises abortions in the state after 15 weeks into the pregnancy, if the Supreme Court did not find it unconstitutional.“[I]f Roe v. Wade is overturned, [will you] enforce the almost total abortion ban in Mississippi?” host Jake Tapper asked...
Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
SCOTUS to hear local veteran's case

Le Roy Torres said he suffered a lung injury after being exposed to open military burn pits while deployed for combat in Iraq. When he returned to duty with the Department of Public Safety in 008, he says his symptoms worsened and he was pressured to leave the force.
Wisconsin attorney general won't enforce any abortion ban

Wisconsin s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Tuesday that he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and a currently unenforceable state ban takes effect.The comments to The Associated Press are Kaul's strongest to date about how he would react to the Supreme Court undoing the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 has been unenforceable under Roe v. Wade, but would take effect again if conservative Supreme Court justices decide to overrule Roe, as they suggested...
Counties in west central Minnesota reported 20 deaths and 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in state updates this week; hospitalizations have risen statewide

The number of people hospitalized was 1,556 as of Thursday, about 100 more people higher than a week ago. The number includes 353 people in ICUs. In the situation update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state reported 62 newly reported deaths and 5,685 new cases Friday. The report is released five days a week at 11 a.m. and includes cases reported as of 4 a.m. the previous business day.
