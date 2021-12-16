ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Libya election commission member says vote can’t happen on time

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 22 hours ago

TUNIS (Reuters) – Abu Bakr Marada, a member...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In Libya, Gaddafi leadership bid opens old wounds

TRIPOLI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mustafa Ftis paid a heavy price for joining protests against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. When security forces opened fire on a demonstration in Tripoli's main square, he said he recalled seeing many casualties before being shot in the leg, bundled into a car and taken away for more than two weeks of physical and mental torture.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abu Bakr
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Rushed Elections in Libya Won’t Bring Peace

For all the heady talk of newfound momentum amid great expectations for the December elections, the International Conference on Libya held in Paris on Nov. 12 was a major disappointment. The latest in a series of half-baked but grandiose international events on the Libyan quagmire, the Paris Conference was held...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Libyans in dark over election with eight days to go

TUNIS/TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Eight days before Libyans were meant to cast presidential votes, there is utter confusion over the fate of an election that has not yet been formally delayed but that has almost no chance of going ahead on time. The planned Dec. 24 vote, along with a...
WORLD
AFP

Tunisia opposition condemns extension of parliament freeze

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday slammed his decision to extend a months-long suspension of parliament, accusing him of dealing another blow to the country's nascent democracy. Saied had on Monday vowed to press on with reforms to Tunisia's political system, months after he sacked the government, froze the legislature and assumed wide-ranging executive powers. The former law professor announced an 11-week "popular consultation" to produce "draft constitutional and other reforms" ahead of a referendum next July 25. That will mark one year since his power grab, which came as the North African country was mired in political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Election Commission#Electoral Commission#Tunis#Reuters#Al Jazeera
cambridgema.gov

Election Commission

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2021 – 2:00 p.m. This meeting date is tentative and may be canceled by the Board of Election Commissioners. Cancellation will be posted for the public on the Election Commission Website. By Remote Participation via ZOOM. Members of the public may participate remotely using the following...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine. EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

EU, ex-Soviet state leaders meet as Russia tensions simmer

BRUSSELS (AP) — As tensions with Russia simmer, European Union leaders met Wednesday with their counterparts from Ukraine and four other former Soviet republics and pledged to deepen political, trade, energy and cultural ties. The EU’s Eastern Partnership includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The president of...
POLITICS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Moldovan president to Russia: joining the EU is our choice

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moldova aspires to join the European Union and the former Soviet republic has told Russia that this is its choice, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday. Her comments in an interview with Reuters were her clearest public remarks on Moldova's pro-Western course. Since Moldova...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Why millions of German residents can’t vote

Berlin (CNN) — “We can do it!”. When tens of thousands of desperate migrants made the treacherous journey to Europe in the summer of 2015, some leaders responded by closing their nations’ borders. But Angela Merkel chose a different option, throwing open Germany’s doors to more than...
ELECTIONS
pinalcentral.com

Court: Unsigned Arizona ballots can't be fixed after election day

PHOENIX -- Arizonans who forget to sign their early ballots have no legal right to fix them after Election Day to ensure their votes are counted, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by the state and national Democratic parties that it is...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Fallen Afghan government's UN envoy leaves post

The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country's overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations, the UN said. Ghulam Isaczai "relinquished his position as of December 15," according to a letter received Thursday, assistant UN spokesman Farhan Haq told AFP. With Afghanistan in economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in August, the country's mission to the UN has struggled to keep operating, diplomats said. The Afghan mission to the UN could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.
WORLD
Reuters

Czech centre-right government takes office amid price rises, COVID wave

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's new centre-right government took office on Friday facing soaring inflation and energy costs, record budget deficits and the dragging COVID-19 pandemic. The 57-year-old former university professor leads a coalition of five parties spanning the political spectrum from his fiscally conservative...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy