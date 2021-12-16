ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Celebrities including fellow Beatle Ringo Starr have teamed up to honour George Harrison in the first official music video for his 1970 classic “My Sweet Lord”. Harrison, who died in 2001, released the track from the album “All Things Must Pass” as his...

