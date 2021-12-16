Editorial comment: Renal denervation

This study aimed to analyze the concentrations of VEGF, b-FGF, TNF, interleukin (IL)-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and IL-12 in the aqueous humor of patients with diabetic macular edema with and without peripheral retinal ischemia and to ascertain the changes in the levels of these molecules during treatment with ranibizumab. A therapeutic, prospective, randomized interventional study was carried out. Twenty-four eyes from 24 patients were studied and divided into 3 groups. Group 1 (9 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema without peripheral ischemia. Group 2 (10 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema with peripheral ischemia. Group 3 (5 eyes), the control group, included patients without systemic and/or eye diseases. Patients in Groups 1 and 2 received 3 intravitreal injections of 2Â mg/0.05Â ml ranibizumab at an interval of approximately 30Â days. Before administering the injections, the aqueous humor was collected. In the control group, aqueous humor was collected before facetectomy. During treatment, the median IL-6 concentration significantly increased in Group 1 but showed a slight but not significant decrease in Group 2. Interleukin 8 levels were significantly different at the end of treatment compared to the beginning in Groups 1 and 2. TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 levels were practically unchanged in both groups. VEGF was significantly reduced at the end of the study in Groups 1 and 2. B-FGF was not detected in most of the studied patients, and in those with detectable levels, there was no significant variation. There was a significant increase in the median level of interleukin 6 in the group without ischemia and a significant decrease in VEGF in both groups. The cytokines TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 did not show significant variation.

