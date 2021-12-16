ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Female Lions and Their Cubs Fight Over Christmas Puddings at Safari Park in the UK

10NEWS
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA pride of African lions at a safari...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside

Footage shows the moment a driver passes food out of of his car to a group of baboons - which stand up like humans waiting to be fed. Ahmed Nabi Mahmoud was enjoying the scenery in the Saudi countryside when his car mobbed by a curious group of primates. He...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safari Park#Christmas#Female Lions#Uk#Cubs#African#Buzz60
ourcommunitynow.com

Twin giant panda cubs take first steps in public at French zoo

Twin giant panda cubs have taken their first steps in public at a French zoo. After a steady crawl, then a short clumsy slide across a slick stone floor, the female twins finally got moving at their home at Beauval Zoo near Paris.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Giraffe kisses, an ape best mate and lions next door: Meet the handsome zoo keeper with the 'best job in the world' - as he shares what it's like being 'mum' to orphaned predators

Most people avoid taking work home with them but zoo keeper Chad Staples lives for any spare moments he can spend with his beloved animals. Not that the 42-year-old is ever far away from them, he lives at Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales, and shares a bedroom wall with a pride of boisterous lions.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Polar bear cub born at Highland Wildlife Park

A polar bear cub has been born at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms National Park. The zoo is the former home of Hamish, who in 2017 was the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years. Hamish's mother, Victoria, gave birth to the...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Incredible moment lioness goes in for a hug with her human best friend

Here’s one lioness looking like she sleeps so tight. Sirga has formed such an incredible bond with her human best friend that they start every day with a hug. African conservationist Valentin Gruener, 34, rescued nine-year-old Sirga when she was abandoned by her mom at ten days old. @sirgathelioness.
ANIMALS
New York Post

World’s oldest giraffe dies aged 31 at Australian zoo

The world’s oldest giraffe has died at an Australian zoo aged 31. Taronga Western Plains Zoo in New South Wales announced the devastating news on Friday just weeks after Mutangi had turned 31. The great-grandmum was the first giraffe calf to be born at the zoo in 1990. Since then...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Australian wildlife authorities share incredible photo of camouflaged crocodile as public safety warning

A “great shot” of a saltwater crocodile perfectly camouflaged in a pool of mud has been shared by Australia’s Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission. The photo, shared by the government agency on Wednesday, shows the predator hidden in plain sight, with only one glassy, yellow eye signalling the creature’s presence in the mud.“Eye see you,” warned the wildlife agency in its caption for the photograph, clicked by a local named Rodney Fischer near the Northern Territory and West Australian border.“Remember, you are in croc country.”“The mud has eyes,” wrote Facebook user Joh-Marg Gridham in a comment on the post....
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Bittersweet vindication: Helen told the world her alpaca Geronimo didn't have TB but Government vets dragged him off for what she called a 'state sponsored slaughter' - but at least two daughters and a grandson live on

Every morning Helen Macdonald opens the back door of her Gloucestershire farmhouse and looks out onto the empty field beyond. ‘Some days I think he’s still there, just out of my sightline,’ she says. ‘Then I have to confront the fact he’s gone all over again.’
ANIMALS
News On 6

Bear Cub Caught Fighting Inflatable Reindeer

California resident Donna Hargett caught a bear cub beating up a neighbor's inflatable reindeer. The cub eventually walked away, but not before giving the inflatable decoration a good fight.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy