Velena Vego waited about 16 months for live music to return at the 40 Watt in Athens, Georgia, where she has been booking shows for more than three decades. Now, she’s still waiting for the storied college-rock institution, famous for nurturing hometown legends like R.E.M. and the B-52’s, to return to full steam. “This was a little slow in the fourth quarter,” the veteran talent booker says, “but I do believe that by next spring and the following fall, we’re going to see everybody coming through because they’re going to feel more comfortable.” She pauses. “Well, we hope so, right?”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO