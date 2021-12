The new agreement between the TV Academy and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences that realigns the Primetime and Daytime competitions based on content genre, not airtime, could bring a change to the Outstanding Daytime Drama race. For seven years now, there have been four nominees in the top category, matching the number of daytime soaps left on the air: ABC’s General Hospital on ABC, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless and NBC’s Days Of Our Lives. The last time there were five entrants in the field was 2013 when One Life To...

