ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Isabelle Huppert to Receive Berlin Film Festival’s Honorary Golden Bear

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiiGv_0dOUGSdc00

French actor Isabelle Huppert is set to receive the Berlin Film Festival ’s Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Her films will also be honored as part of a special Homage section.

Huppert will be awarded the prize for lifetime achievement. In conjunction with the awards on Feb. 15 at the Berlinale Palast, the festival will screen her latest movie, Laurent Larivière’s “À propos de Joan” — unveiled on Wednesday in the fest’s first batch of titles — as a special gala premiere.

Huppert has a longstanding relationship with Berlin, and has starred in seven competition films to date. She was first a guest in Berlin with Jacques Doillon’s “La vengeance d’une femme” before appearing in Francois Ozon’s “8 Femmes” as an unprepossessing woman who emerges in the end as a confident beauty. The ensemble cast was awarded a Silver Bear for outstanding artistic accomplishment. Meanwhile, in “L’Avenir” she plays a woman re-discovering her freedom as a philosophy teacher in a failing marriage. Director Mia Hansen-Løve won the Silver Bear as best director for the film.

“We are proud to welcome Isabelle Huppert back to the festival,” say Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “The Honorary Golden Bear may seem like a natural progression in a career without equal, since Isabelle Huppert is one of the few artists recognised with acting awards at all major film festivals. But Isabelle Huppert is more than a celebrated actor — she is an uncompromising artist who doesn’t hesitate to take risks and flout mainstream trends.

“Awarding her our most prestigious prize is to accentuate cinema as an art form, independent and unconditional. We often see actors as tools in the hands of filmmakers, but Isabelle Huppert is a clear example that the dynamic can be a true exchange. Actors can be the true engine of creating not only emotions, but also concepts of cinema.”

Huppert began studying acting at 14, and later attended the Conservatoire nationale supérieur d’art dramatique in Paris. She began her career on stage and made her screen debut with “Faustine et le bel été.” Huppert’s first appearance in an international production was in the film “Rosebud.” Two years later, her starring performance as the shy young woman Béatrice in Claude Goretta’s “La Dentellière” won her the BAFTA as Most Promising Newcomer.

Throughout her career, Huppert has worked with the likes of Jean-Luc Godard, Bertrand Tavernier, Claude Chabrol, Michael Haneke, Olivier Assayas, Catherine Breillat, Patrice Chéreau, Claire Denis, Andrzej Wajda, and Joachim Trier, as well as American filmmakers such as Curtis Hanson, Hal Hartley, Ira Sachs and David O. Russell, and Italian directors Paolo and Vittorio Taviani and Marco Bellocchio.

Huppert has been nominated for the César Awards (France’s equivalent to the Oscars) more than any other actress in France, and has twice won. She’s also won two Palmes D’Or at Cannes, and appeared in more than 20 films shown in competition there — yet another record. She won a best actress Golden Globe for “Elle” in 2016 — a role that resulted in her first Oscar nomination.

Huppert’s Homage films are below:

“La Dentellière” (The Lacemaker), France / FRG / Switzerland, 1977, Claude Goretta

“Sauve qui peut (la vie)” (Every Man for Himself), France / Switzerland / FRG / Austria, 1980, Jean-Luc Godard

“La Cérémonie,” France / Germany, 1995, Claude Chabrol

“La Pianiste” (The Piano Teacher), France / Austria / Germany, 2001, Michael Haneke

“8 Femmes” (8 Women), France / Italy, 2002, François Ozon

“L’Avenir” (Things to Come), France / Germany, 2016, Mia Hansen-Løve

“Elle,” France / Germany / Belgium, 2016, Paul Verhoeven

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mexican Director Joaquin del Paso’s ‘The Hole in the Fence’ Scores Cairo Film Festival’s Golden Pyramid

Mexican director Joaquin del Paso’s coming-of-age drama “The Hole in the Fence,” set in an all-male religious camp in rural Mexico, scored the Cairo Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Pyramid, on Sunday capping a vibrant 43rd edition of the preeminent Arab event, which was held in person despite the impending threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Though there were some last minute cancellations, most international attendees made the trek to Cairo undeterred, including jury president Emir Kusturica, U.S. producer Lawrence Bender and Cannes topper Thierry Fremaux – dubbed the “King of the Croisette” by the master of ceremonies. The latter...
MOVIES
Variety

Arabic Adaptation of French Hit ‘Intouchables’ Sets Director, Writer, Start of Shoot Date

Prominent Dubai-based distribution and production outfit Front Row is going forward on its Arabic remake of French hit comedy “Intouchables,” with a writer and director team now attached and plans to start shooting in Egypt in May 2022. For the task of adapting the French original about a grumpy white paraplegic billionaire who strikes a friendship with his street-smart Black ex-con caretaker, Front Row has recruited Egyptian screenwriter Amr El Daly (pictured, left) who is best known for hit ensemble drama “Dawaran Shoubra,” for which he incorporated the 2011 Tahrir Square revolution in the narrative as it was unfolding. More recently,...
MOVIES
Variety

5 Subscription Video Streaming Predictions for 2022

It’s not easy to anticipate what’s going to happen in the subscription video streaming space. Just look at the divergent fortunes on display in the recently concluded third quarter: Netflix reported a strong Q3 subscriber beat after a relatively soft first half of the year in terms of subscriber adds, while Disney+ posted its weakest quarter-over-quarter sub growth since launch.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Wajda
Person
Claude Chabrol
Person
Catherine Breillat
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Bertrand Tavernier
Person
François Ozon
Person
Olivier Assayas
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Isabelle Huppert
CBS DFW

Austin’s SXSW Film Festival Returns In-Person In March 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSFW.COM) – After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will start off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.”. SXSW announced Wednesday, Dec. 8 that its in-person Austin, festival will...
AUSTIN, TX
orcasound.com

MK2/MILE END – INTERNATIONAL FILMS TO WATCH IN 2022

JULIE (EN 12 CHAPITRES) by Joachim Trier – February 11, 2022. 74th Cannes Film Festival Official Competition – Best Actress Award. With Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum. Julie, soon to be 30, cannot settle down in life. When she thinks she has found some stability...
MOVIES
InvestmentNews

2021 ESG Film Festival

Eco fabric from nettles in Kenya. A short documentary about the Green Nettle project that makes eco fabric from nettles in the beautiful Mount Kenya National Park, which also provided livelihoods to local farmers. 2021 ESG Film Festival. December 7, 2021. The Bridge. In one Eastern Washington city, there is...
MOVIES
UPI News

Berlin Film Festival: 'Against the Ice,' 'About Joan' among first titles

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the first titles for its 2022 event. Organizers announced films from the Panorama, Generations, Forum, Forum Expanded and Berlin Specials program for the 72nd annual festival Wednesday. The Berlinale Specials lineup includes seven films: Against the Ice, About Joan,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Film Festival#Film Star#French#8 Femmes#Silver Bear
Variety

‘The Take’: Adele’s Vegas Show Breaks Ticket Records, Tom Holland Finds Post ‘Spider-Man’ Role

It looks like the show…will go on? The Golden Globes nominations come next week, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remains under heavy scrutiny and the awards ceremony has no broadcast partner, meaning the show won’t be airing on NBC this year. Still, the HFPA is unveiling the nominations bright and early on Monday, but with no official submissions or support for studios or celebrities, who won’t be on hand for the noms being announced. Meanwhile, the 2022 Oscar race continues to heat up with NYFCC and AFI winners announced this past week.
MOVIES
MUBI

Rushes: Remembering Lina Wertmüller, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Filmmakers' Favorite Theaters

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar (for 1975's Seven Beauties), died on December 9. After working as an assistant director for Federico Fellini on 8 1/2, Wertmüller went on to become a prolific and distinctive filmmaker in her own right, combining politics and sex and humor in films like The Seduction of Mimi and Swept Away. In an interview with Criterion, she stated: "I consider myself a director, not a female director. I think there’s no difference. The difference is between good movies and bad movies. We should not make other distinctions."
MOVIES
Variety

Films Boutique Nabs Berlinale-Bound Debut ‘Talking About The Weather’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Films Boutique (“Lingui, The Sacred Bonds”) has acquired “Talking About The Weather,” Annika Pinske’s contemporary debut film which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section. The movie follows Clara, who has left her native East Germany and is living a bohemian life in Berlin, teaching philosophy while finishing her PhD. Between an affair with one of her students and her testy friendship with thesis advisor Margot, she barely has time to see her 15-year-old daughter, who mostly lives with her ex. But when Clara visits her mother for a weekend, she finds herself...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
awardswatch.com

London Film Critics nominations: ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter led the London Film Critics Circle nominations announced today with nine and six apiece, respectively, including Film of the Year. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II was next with five. Both Campion and Hogg were also nominated for Best Director alongside Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car and Céline Sciamma for Petite Maman.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ADAPTED SCREENPLAY and ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (December)

Of the critics groups who have screenplay winners, the overwhelming favorite in adapted is The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s adaptation of the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage. With six wins plus two more from groups who combine adapted and original, it is still the one to beat and without a true challenger.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Jenny Nulf’s Top 10 Films 0f 2021

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's deeply moving sonata about how painful it is to love sometimes, especially those now gone. My second Hamaguchi, a triptych of shorts, explores raw honesty amongst broken and lost people. 3) The Power of the Dog. A triumph of pacing and storytelling, simply masterful work. 4) Undine.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Brighton 4th’ Wins Best Film At Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Levan Koguashvili’s Brighton 4th has scooped up the Best Film prize at Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Film Festival. The title is Georgia’s entry in the Academy Awards international feature category this year. Elsewhere in the festival’s Yusr Awards, Hamzah K. Jamjoom’s title Rupture was the winner for Best Saudi Film while Egyptian title You Resemble Me from director Dina Amer won the Audience Award. Meanwhile, the jury prize was awarded to Iranian helmer Panah Panahi’s family road trip effort Hit The Road, which also won the Red Sea’s best cinematic contribution award. That title premiered in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight earlier...
MOVIES
Variety

Hollywood Greets Golden Globes Nominations With Tepid Response

On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) announced the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards — and what followed was near radio silence. In the days leading up to the Golden Globe nominations, it was unclear what impact the announcement would have — and in the near 12 hours since the film and television nominations were revealed, the answer has been not much. The HFPA, the organization behind the show, is mired in controversy over the historic lack of diversity in its membership and for reportedly questionable ethical practices. Since the scandal exploded in February, the organization made moves to welcome more journalists of color into its ranks and institute new bans on gifts, but the A-list talent that once flocked to its telecast is steering clear until more time has passed.
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the group previously didn’t have a single Black member.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy