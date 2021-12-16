3-year-old girl, father dead after Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A toddler and an adult are dead after a shooting in Trotwood Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said the first officer to arrive on scene heard a gunshot inside the building.

Officers entered the building and found two people shot, a 3-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man. Medics were called but both people died at the scene. Wilson said the child and adult shot were father and daughter.

“Pretty confident that there was no one else involved, but at this time, we’re just trying to get to what took place and we’re waiting on some of our physical evidence to return,” Wilson said.

Neighbors near the scene said the incident was unexpected as the building usually is quiet.

“Not here, it’s kind of a quiet community,” neighbor Alice Postell said. “Nobody really, everybody, yeah, gets into little arguments, but this is a first.”

Detectives are working to identify the events that led up to the fatal shooting, including figuring out if the child had access to the gun.

“This is going to be a difficult situation for this family, as well as our community, that’s why I’m kind of reluctant to make any kind of speculations, we want to deal with nothing but the facts, and we’re waiting on our physical evidence to come back so we can make a true determination of what actually took place,” Wilson said.

Neighbors said after what happened Thursday morning, they want to offer support to the mother and family of the victims.

“I’m very sorry for what happened and I pray God give them strength and take them through,” Postell said.

“I can’t imagine what it would feel like to lose a child,” neighbor Charyel Jordan said. “I can’t imagine, it’s never happened to me, but like I said, prayers to her, I hope she stays strong, I hope she carries on, and if you need anything, just let me know.”

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time, but anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Trotwood Police at (937) 837-7771.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.

