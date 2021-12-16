Survey across five world regions suggests that collectivistic societies are more narcissistic than individualistic societies
People living in collectivistic cultures (Asia and Africa) report higher levels of the narcissism facets of leadership/authority and grandiose exhibitionism compared to people from individualistic cultures (USA, Europe, Australia/Oceania). These findings come from a study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences. Personality researchers have long contended that...www.psypost.org
