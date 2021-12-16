ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal defeats 10 – Man West Ham with Final Score of 2 to 0

casinonewsdaily.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel Martinelli received a through – ball from his teammate and stand – in captain, Alexandre Lacazette, and then Martinelli smoothly beat 3 – defenders of West Ham but missed the nearly – open goal shot from the left. Martinelli redeemed himself for missing that shot late in the 1st –...

www.casinonewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham, Newcastle eyeing Arsenal defender Dino Mavropanos

Premier League interest is arriving for Arsenal defender Dino Mavropanos. BILD says Mavropanos is on loan from Arsenal at Stuttgart and playing well. The German club have an option to buy the 24-year-old at the end of the season for just £2.5m and, given his good form, may immediately sell him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
David Moyes
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
goal.com

Arsenal v West Ham United Match Preview, 12/15/21

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home league games against West Ham, losing the other 2-0 in August 2015. After winning three Premier League games in a row against Arsenal between February 2006 and April 2007, West Ham have won just two of their last 26 against the Gunners in the competition (D5 L19).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Arsenal plays West Ham, Dortmund needs a win

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arsenal hosts West Ham in a match between teams fighting over fourth place in the Premier League behind the three clubs who have pulled clear and look to be battling for the title - Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. West Ham currently occupies fourth but could get overtaken by Arsenal, which is two points back in sixth. The visitors have a good record in the big games this season, having beaten Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks and also eliminated Manchester City from the English League Cup. Brighton returns to action at home to Wolverhampton, having seen its match against Tottenham last weekend postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at Spurs. Brighton could have up to 12 players unavailable, including some who have COVID-19. Also, Burnley looks for a win over Watford to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of its opponent, and Southampton travels to Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer-Arsenal knock West Ham out of top four with derby win

LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal moved into the Premier League’s top four at West Ham United’s expense as goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe earned a 2-0 win in a lively London derby on Wednesday. Brazilian forward Martinelli struck just after halftime with a clinical finish and substitute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal move into top four at West Ham’s expense

Arsenal replaced West Ham in the Premier League’s top four after beating them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. Martinelli put the Gunners ahead three minutes into the second half before West Ham were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off following a challenge on Alexandre Lacazette.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Everton#Emirates Stadium#Football#The Premier League
firstsportz.com

“The referee was against us”- West Ham’s Declan Rice blasts referee for Vladimir Coufal’s red card 2-0 defeat against Arsenal

West Ham suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in a high-intensity clash at the Emirates stadium o slip down the Top-4 spots for the first time this season. The Hammers were largely outplayed by the Gunners throughout the match and West Ham skipper, Declan Rice provided an honest assessment of his team’s performance on the night, while also calling out referee Anthony Taylor for a couple of poor decisions on the field.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham: The pick of the stats

No team have registered more wins (seven) or collected more points (22) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Liverpool (zero) have fewer home defeats than the Gunners (one). David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 18 attempts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Arsenal beat 10-man West Ham 2-0 after captaincy tumult

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal quickly forgot about the team’s off-field distractions with forward Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring in a 2-0 win over 10-man West Ham. Wednesday’s win put the Gunners in the top four in the Premier League. Martinelli latched onto a throughball from stand-in captain Alexandre Lacazette that sliced past three defenders and the Brazilian ran toward goal from the left. Martinelli made up for his miss late in the first half and curled the ball into the far corner in the 48th minute at Emirates Stadium. Smith Rowe sealed the victory with a clever run and a fine strike from the edge of the area in the 87th that wrong-footed West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal leapfrog West Ham after intense encounter

The significance of this result on the league standings was felt in an intense and feisty encounter. Vladimir Coufal's unintentional foul on Kieran Tierney in the first half incited protest from Arsenal's players, before referee Anthony Taylor quickly defused the situation with a yellow card. A few heavy tackles followed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham midfielder Rice: We weren't good enough for Arsenal defeat

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice admits they weren't good enough for defeat at Arsenal last night. The victory saw the Gunners leapfrog West Ham into fourth place, with David Moyes' side enduring a miserable run of two wins from their last eight games. "Not good enough tonight," the 22-year-old said....
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. West Ham score: Gunners move into Premier League's top four with impressive win

LONDON -- For the first time since October 2020, Arsenal are into the Premier League's top four. That is not the be all and end all for a club of this stature and ultimately what matters for Mikel Arteta is where they are in May, not December. But a 2-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday was a significant step forward in trying times.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy