Things To Do Around DFW: December 16-19

A Christmas Carol

Three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future. But will it be enough to save Scrooge’s soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, the Tony Award winning Dallas Theater Center’s A Christmas Carol boldly reimagines Dickens’ classic tale of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas.

Arrive early to enjoy hot chocolate, snacks and more! Concessions will be available for purchase prior to each performance to consume in the lobby. Food/Beverage will not be allowed inside of the theater at this time.

Where: Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: Daily through December 26

Cost: $17.50 - $70

More info: https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/a-christmas-carol-2021/

Billy Bob’s: Hayes Carll (Thursday), Chris Cagle (Friday), Flatland Cavalry (Saturday), La Mafia (Sunday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Thursday at 9 p.m., Friday at 10 p.m. and Saturday at 10 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.

Cost: $16 - $80

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

Black Nativity at Bishop Arts Theatre Center

This hand-clapping, toe-tapping, finger-snapping theatrical wonderment, inspired by Langston Hughes retelling of the Nativity story, returns to the BATC stage for its 17th anniversary. Black Nativity is a holiday favorite. Masks are required. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance date are required for audience members 12 and up.

You can also take in the show virtually.

Where: Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St., Dallas

When: 16-18

Cost: $20

More info: https://bishopartstheatre.org/theatre-series/

Christmas at the Gaylord Texan

There are a bunch of activities at the Gaylord Texan this holiday season, including…

Mission: Save Christmas, Featuring Elf - Christmas is in trouble and Santa needs your help! Journey into Buddy the Elf's world to help save the holiday in an all-new, multi-sensory experience. Team-up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa's arrival at the iconic department store, and take part in an epic virtual snowball fight in Central Park. These are just a few of the fun, interactive challenges you'll need to complete to muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and Santa's sleigh!

Cirque Winter Wonderland - This action-packed cirque show takes you on a young snow princess' journey to help an ice queen find the spirit and light of Christmas while encountering incredible creatures. You will be amazed by daring aerial acrobatics, stunning contortion, jaw-dropping juggling, and more in this exciting live show!

Other activities: Snow Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowman Making, Santa’s Snow Throw, Breakfast with Charlie Brown and Friends, Elf Workshop, Photos with Santa, and the Christmas Carousel.

Where: The Gaylord Texan, 1509 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

When: Now - January 3

Cost: Varies

More info: https://christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com/

Christmas Concerts by the Pond

St. Andrew presents three distinctive evenings of music at Christmas Concerts by the Pond, each beginning at 7 p.m. Five food trucks will be on site each evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, concerts will move into St. Andrew’s sanctuary. Admission for each outdoor concert is $5, benefiting Beacon of Light, St. Andrew’s community mental health ministry.

On December 18, the St. Andrew Band, featuring Josh and Krista Miller, presents “A Rockin’ Christmas,” a night of Christmas classics, complete with special guests.

On December 19, St. Andrew partners with Dallas Theater Center to present, “A Rhythm and Blues Christmas,” featuring Liz Mikel and Alex Organ, both members of the Dee and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company of the Tony Award winning Dallas Theater Center. Mikel, a Broadway and film/TV star, is widely known for her portrayal of Corinna "Mama" Williams, mother of star running back Brian "Smash" Williams, on the NBC television series Friday Night Lights. Organ, artistic director of Second Thought Theatre, has many local and regional theater credits with film/TV experience including Law & Order: SVU. The duo will present an entertaining evening of Christmas music with a Motown flair.

On December 20, Imperial Brass presents “A Jazzy Christmas,” featuring jazzy holiday favorites for the whole family.

Where: St. Andrew UMC, 5801 W Plano Pkwy, Plano

When: December 18, 19 & 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $5

More info: https://standrewumc.org/Christmas

Christmas Extravaganza at the Star

When you think about it, we would have never had Christmas without a star. So, maybe it’s only natural that The Star in Frisco hosts this celebration on select nights through December 18? This holiday season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the fifth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco every Friday and Saturday evening at 6pm from Nov. 19 through Dec. 18 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

It’s an electrifying 20-minute show…a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Kicking off with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alumni, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza then leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, Cowboys Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy, Santa Claus, and special appearances from Dallas Cowboys Football heroes.

Where: Omni Frisco at The Star, 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

When: December 17, 18

Cost: Free

More info: https://thestardistrict.com/christmas/

Dallas Arboretum: Holiday at the Arboretum

Holiday at the Arboretum is one of Dallas’ favorite holiday traditions! Stroll the garden to see the 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of the 12 Days of Christmas. In the evenings, the garden comes to life for a beautiful nighttime experience aglow with over one million lights. The Christmas Village features visits with Santa Claus, entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options, plusa the NEW 50-foot tall Dazzling Musical Tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes.

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $10 - $17

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/

Dallas Zoo Lights Drive-Thru

Cruise the mile-long route through the Dallas Zoo and enjoy many magical holiday moments along the way! Featuring one million twinkling lights, elaborate holiday-themed displays, dazzling 3-D lighted sculptures, larger-than-life animal lanterns, and more, all from the comfort of your vehicle. NEW THIS YEAR — immersive video projection mapping will transform select areas along the path, and the route ends with a bigger, brighter Reliant Holiday Village! Tickets must be purchased online.

Where: Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas

When: Now - January 2 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $50-$65

More info: https://www.dallaszoo.com/zoolights/

DeSoto Hometown Holiday Celebration

It all starts with the parade at 10 a.m. The Annual Hometown Holiday Parade, a beloved tradition for DeSoto families since the early 1970s, is returning for its 48th year of the holiday season. The parade will kick off at 10:00 AM at Disciple Central Community Church (DC3) 901 N. Polk St., continue west on Pleasant Run Rd. then conclude at DeSoto Town Center.

Then it continues at the Civic Center with a full day of events including: Santa’s Christmas Story, Ice Skating, Christmas Zumba, Pictures with Santa, Kids Day Party, the Christmas

Musical and the Teens Only Silent Party. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site.

Where: DeSoto Civic Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto

When: December 18 from 10 a.m. to late!

Cost: Free

Info: http://www.desototexas.gov/hometownholiday

Elf the Musical at Theatre Denton

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities of the human world, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Where: Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St., Denton

When: December 16 - December 19 7:30 p.m. + 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Cost: $15 - $25

Info: https://theatredenton.com/

Elf on the Shelf Holiday Journey

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is coming to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington (formerly Globe Life Park) with a one-of-a-kind, open-air experience to spread a Texas-sized serving of Christmas cheer!

With Christmas Spirit running low, Santa’s sleigh’s compass goes haywire, and Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves need human help! Where’s the Lone Star State’s best place for finding cheer? Choctaw Stadium's dazzling star-filled concourse, of course!

Join Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves on a quest to collect the ingredients for Christmas Spirit, as you and your elf-loving crew magically shrink down to elf size and embark on a journey through twinkling wonderlands to set Santa and Christmas back on course!

Where: Choctaw Stadium, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

When: Now through January 2

Cost: $20 - $50

More info: https://elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas/

Enchant Christmas: The Great Search

Embark on an unforgettable journey of Christmas awe and wonder at Enchant — a world where Christmas comes to life... and to light. Here's their story: it was here that, long ago, a shooting star fell to Earth. Nestled in the snow, the magic of that shooting star brought life to the Enchant Forest, and across the North Pole. Many years later, among talking snowmen and flying reindeer, it was here that Santa and Mrs. Claus decided to make their home.

Cherish time with family and friends as you glide down the breathtaking Ice Skating Trail. Sample gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visit the artisan Christmas market, and meet the Big Man himself to whisper your most heartfelt Christmas wish. Then, accept your invitation — your call to adventure — as you step into an all-original, fully-immersive light maze experience.

Where: Fair Park, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Now through January 2

Cost: $20 - $35 for admission. Parking is $15

More info: https://enchantchristmas.com/dallas-tx/

The Friends Experience

The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Dallas this fall! Get ready to step inside the world of FRIENDS on November 4th. Explore 12 rooms of set recreations, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. You’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

When: Now through January 17

Cost: Starting at $32.50

More info: https://www.friendstheexperience.com/dallas/

George W. Bush Presidential Center: Out of Many, One

While permanent exhibits at the George W. Bush Presidential Center (like the Oval Office, etc) are closed due to COVID right now... an exhibit called, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" is available. The exhibit includes 43 portraits painted by George W. Bush, statistics about immigration and policy recommendations. Out of Many, One includes paintings of celebrities like Dirk Nowitzki, Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright and lesser known immigrants who may know the former president personally. Included with the paintings are stories about how each person adjusted to life in America.

Where: 2943 SMU Blvd, Dallas

When: Now through January 3, 2022

Cost: $15 - $21 / Free for military (current) / $10 for retired military

More info: https://www.georgewbushlibrary.gov/visit/buy-tickets

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway

The Gift of Lights is back at Texas Motor Speedway. You can enjoy the magical sights of the season from the comfort of your own warm car. And since tickets are sold by the carload, why not bring the whole family? For cars and trucks, the cost is $30. You’ll drive under the huge grandstands at TMS, and through a beautiful land celebrating the season.

Where: 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth

When: Now through January 2, 2022

Cost: $30 - $35

More info: https://giftoflightstexas.com/

Heard Natural Science Museum: Dinosaurs Live!

Encounter the 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s nature trails at the 15th annual Dinosaurs Live! Let your imagination run wild with this life-size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Nature Place, McKinney

When: Now through February 21

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids/seniors, Free for 2 & under

More info: https://www.heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live/

Home for the Holidays: Featuring the Plano Symphony Orchestra and Vocal Majority

There are three chances to catch this special holiday show from the PSO, featuring Vocal Majority - and featured soloist - Fela.

Where: Frisco High School (Sat) & Christ United Methodist Church in Plano (Sun)

When: Saturday, December 18 at 4 p.m. & Sunday, December 19 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

More info: https://planosymphony.org/event/home-for-the-holidays-5/

Immersive Van Gogh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience opens this weekend. It’s 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through Jan 3

Cost: $30 - $100

More info: https://www.dallasvangogh.com/

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

It's an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous “Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an up close look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Where: Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

When: Now through January 2

Cost: $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years)

More info: https://jurassicworldexhibition.com/

LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays

The AT&T Performing Arts Center invites you to join Grammy award winning superstar, LeAnn Rimes for an intimate evening full of her holiday classics and iconic hits.

Where: Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora Street, Dallas

When: Friday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $39.25 and up

More info: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2021/leann-rimes/

The Light Park in Grand Prairie

The Light Park invites you to an electric holiday light show, featuring millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music. Open 7 days a week from November 5th through January 2nd, this show promises to bring holiday spirit to the entire family.

Where: Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Pkwy., Grand Prairie

When: Daily through January 2 (starting at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://www.thelightpark.com/calendars/grand-prairie

Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum

Lights on the Farm will feature over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. There will be plenty to see and do as visitors walk our historic path. Visitors begin their scenic stroll on Candycane lane.Santa will be located in his farmshop and guests can write Santa a letter while they wait to take their own photo with the jolly old elf. Poncho’s pasture will also feature elaborate displays, including a twenty foot tall Christmas tree. Guests can sit a spell and enjoy a s’more before they conclude their visit through an illuminated tunnel of lights which includes music and animated light displays. The event is scheduled on weekends from November 26th until December 26th. The week of Christmas December 20-23 and the 26. CLOSED Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tours will begin every evening at 6:00pm allowing entry to the park every 20 minutes. The last guests will be admitted at 9:00pm and the Farmstead will close at 10:00pm.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum, 1900 W. 15th St., Plano

When: Now through December 26

Cost: $7 - $10

More info: https://muradbid.com/bidapp/index.php?slug=heritagefarmstead

A Merry Cirque

Let the holidays begin in awe with A Merry Cirque, presented by Lone Star Circus. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and endearing four-legged performers! A holiday show packaged for the whole family to enjoy!

Where: Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St., Coppell

When: December 17 - 8 p.m., December 18 - 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., December 19 - 2 p.m.

Cost: $29

More info: https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/detail/merry-cirque

The Modern Lights

The Modern trees are illuminated with an array of festive lights in celebration of the holiday season. Passersby experience a stunning display, and visitors are invited to enjoy evening viewing opportunities. The museum galleries are open with free admission until 8 pm on Fridays. Cafe Modern is open for dinner on Fridays from 5-8:30. Plus on the First Friday of each month, the First Friday House Band plays music in the museum's Grand Lobby from 5 to 8 pm.

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: Now through February 6

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.themodern.org/modern-lights

North Pole Express Christmas Village

Join Herman the Elf on a journey around the Grapevine Christmas Village with the Grapevine Christmas Passport - Elf Adventure. Participate in unique activities - such as the Cookie Cutter Making Class - and take home your very own handmade projects, all capturing the magic of Christmas. Visit artisans in their working studios and find that special item or create a personalized gift for your loved ones. Snacks, beverages and hot chocolate will be available at the Concessions Cottage. And let your little ones burn off some energy while you take a break at the Lil’ Elves Tricycle Corral.

Where: 701 S Main St., Grapevine

When: Daily through December 23

Cost: $3 - $5

More info: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/grapevine-christmas-village/

North Pole Express at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Experience the magic of Christmas on board Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express. Join Mrs. Claus on a 40- to 45-minute holiday adventure as she takes guests to bring Santa to the Christmas Capital of Texas. Guests will receive a cookie baked in Mrs. Claus’s North Pole kitchens, a beautiful “We Believe” bell, and a taste of Santa’s Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk (served in a keepsake Memory Mug). First Class Coach tickets are $40 per person, and touring Class Coach tickets are $35 per person. Their beautifully restored coaches are climate controlled.

Where: 701 S Main St., Grapevine

When: Daily through December 23

Cost: $35 - $40

More info: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/north-pole-express/

North Pole Texas and Peppermint Park at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas

The Hilton Anatole is transformed into North Pole Texas through Christmas Eve. Children will tour through the Alpine Village to visit Santa's Workshop, The Mail Station, The Cookie Factory, Elf Academy, the Magic Toy Shop, Kringle's Candle and Craft Shop, The Reindeer Barn, The Sleigh Room, and Santa's Top Secret Mission Control Room. Most of the experience is indoors. Also, weather permitting, outdoor activities include: a Train Ride within Peppermint Park and a Snowman Bounce. You can also visit the Sweet Shoppe where hot cocoa, Smores and confections are available for purchase.

Where: Hilton Anatole, 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas

When: Select Dates through December 24

Cost: $36 - $43 (better prices for hotel guests)

More info: https://www.northpoletx.com/aboutnptx

The Nutcracker from Texas Ballet Theater

The Texas Ballet Theater brings The Nutcracker to life in Fort Worth. Experience snowflakes, sojourns, and sweets, and delight in visions of sugarplums as Clara sees her dreams come true.

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: December 16-26

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://texasballettheater.org/performance/nutcracker-2021/

The Nutty Nutcracker

The Nutty Nutcracker is an uproariously funny take on everyone's favorite holiday ballet. There’s a crazy storyline, loosely based on the traditional Nutcracker ballet. There’s always an uproarious moment in this side-splitting take on the holiday favorite. This event is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Friday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $50 and up

More info: https://texasballettheater.org/performance/nutty-nutcracker-2021/

Panther City Lacrosse

The fast-paced sport of Lacrosse is now in Fort Worth. The city’s only major league franchise is back at home Friday night against the Colorado Mammoth. It’s affordable family fun.

Where: Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth

When: Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 and up

More info: https://www.panthercitylax.com/schedule/

Panther Island Ice

Panther Island Ice returns to Fort Worth this holiday season at the Coyote Drive-In. Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink offers public skating seven days a week, through January 17, 2022. The rink is real ice, and is located mostly under a large pavilion. Patrons can take advantage of free parking, and the drive-in’s other amenities, like covered seating, gas heaters, and a full menu, including beer and wine. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, online.

Where: Coyote Drive-In, 223 NE 4th St, Fort Worth

When: Daily through January 17, 2022

Cost: $13/person ($10 for military, their families, and Tarleton students)

More info: https://pantherislandice.com/

Paddington Saves Christmas

It's holiday time in the Brown household and Paddington — the famous, accident-prone bear — is here to save the day! Paddington sees a problem - but only seems to make things worse when he steps in to help. Will Paddington be able to fix everything in time?

Where: Dallas Children's Theater, 5938 Skillman St., Dallas

When: December 17 - 23

Cost: $17 - $30

More info: https://dct.org/plays/

Prairie Lights at Grand Prairie

Everybody’s excited for Christmas lights this year - and they’ve been lining up in droves for Prairie Lights at Joe Pool Lake. Prairie Lights 2021 will feature the return of Holiday VillageAt the halfway point, exit your vehicle to enjoy: carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, the magical walkthrough forest, and more! The second half of the drive ends with the new and improved light tunnel – the perfect finale to a night you will never forget! Make sure to get your tickets ahead of time...and consider a Fast Pass if you want to cut that wait way down.

Where: Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie

When: Now - December 31 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $40 for cars; (and up for vans & buses)

More info: https://prairielights.org/

Radiance at the Ranch in Weatherford

Holiday magic returns to Radiance at the Ranch. It’s a drive-through light spectacular at Parker County Sheriff's Posse. View over three million lights, while listening to your favorite holiday classics from the comfort of your vehicle. VIP admission includes a VIP entrance lane for faster access to the show, hot chocolate for every member of the family and Magic Light Glasses and treats for the kids!

Where: Parker County Sheriff's Posse, 2251 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford

When: Daily through December 31

Cost: $30 - $50 per car

More info: https://www.radiancechristmas.com/weatherford

Radiance and Frozen in Frisco

One ticket is all you need to experience BOTH parks! In addition to the Radiance! Light Show, at the ALL-NEW Frozen in Frisco, you’ll experience an outdoor Winter Carnival full of thrills, fun and magical memory-making moments unlike anything in North Texas! Soar down 2- story Ice Tubing Hills, ice skate under the stars, throw snowballs made of REAL snow at Santa’s Snowball Toss, ride the giant Ferris wheel, Christmas Carousel and Train, and spin out on Holiday Bumper Cars, Ride Blitzen the Bucking Reindeer and much more!

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trl., Frisco

When: Daily through January 1

Cost: $20 - $55

More info: https://www.radiancechristmas.com/frisco

Rainbow Vomit presents: Sanctuary

The immersive art exhibit, Rainbow Vomit, has reopened its doors for public and private tours on a newly imagined experience titled “Sanctuary.” This creative refuge will transport guests to a new realm of visual splendor and relaxation that combines many mediums of art into a fun and moving artistic experience. This gallery is great for all ages.

Where: Rainbow Vomit, 3609 Parry Ave, Dallas

When: Daily through December 19

Cost: $17 - $40

More info: https://rainbowvomit.com/

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Casa Mañana

This holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation. Filled with holiday hits like “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “The Island of Misfit Toys,” “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year,” and everyone’s favorite, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer runs approximately 90 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

Where: Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: December 17-23

Cost: $19 and up

More info: http://www.casamanana.org/attraction/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer/

Six Flags Over Texas: Holiday in the Park

Tis the season for glittering lights, delicious snacks, and a festive spin on your favorite rides.

Gather around nightly as Santa lights up a giant Christmas tree! Experience the story of the Nativity with live animals and flying angels, and sing along to holiday favorites at dazzling shows throughout the park. Millions of magical lights are illuminated throughout the park each night. Guests frolic through themed holiday zones that are blanketed with the décor of the season, falling snow and surprises around every corner. Little elves share their wish lists and take photos with Santa Claus before his big journey around the world. New for this season...The Sleigh Belles: An up-and-coming group of beauties try to save Christmas with their dazzling seasonal performance, but is it enough to save the Rockville Plaza Television Special?

Where: 2201 East Road to Six Flags, Arlington

When: Select Dates through January 1

Cost: $29 and up

More info: https://www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas/events/holiday-in-the-park

Snowday and Santaland at Galleria Dallas

Immersive exhibitions are all the rage! The two different experiences can be done separately, or you can buy a combo ticket to get into both. At SNOWDAY Season 3, you’ll discover what magic awaits you on the other side of the North Pole where the elves play! It’s an always changing immersive holiday photo experience.

At Santaland, you’ll enjoy a multi-sensory immersive train experience. Then you’ll journey through a magical moonlit forest and enchanted path filled with starry lights, polar bears, and endless photo ops leading to Santa's majestic chalet hideaway. There you will find Santa who already knows every child’s name and what they want most for Christmas!

Where: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

When: Daily through January 17

Cost: $12 - $27

More info: https://www.snowdaydallas.com/

The Super American Circus

A 2-hour show that entertains audiences from start to finish, with performers from around the world. This modern Spectacular circus showcases some of the best acts, bringing circus thrills and laughs for all ages, super power packed fun for the entire family. The Superhero theme and thrilling acts Features The All American Motorcycle thrill team in the Globe of Death, The Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, plus the very best Circus Performers from America's Got Talent. Super Heroes appear live, the absolute funniest clowns and death defying aerialist high above the center ring.

Where: Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Rd., Grand Prairie

When: December 2 to January 2

Cost: $15

More info: https://www.superamericancircus.com/

Sweettooth Hotel: Rewind

Rewind showcases a curation of local and national artists with purposefully different backgrounds and voices. Each artist has been given a dedicated space to create their own unique art installation. For fans of previous Sweet Tooth Hotel exhibits, they're rebooting a couple of our favorite installations including Joy Ride and Surprise Room. You'll also discover the magic of Rainbow Cave - a brand new creation from the Sweet Tooth Hotel team.

You'll discover a full blown vintage video store full of VHS tapes and a few hidden spaces for you to discover. Each Super Sweet ticket grants you entry to Rewind and a limited edition Sweet Tooth Hotel merch pack featuring an enamel pin, sticker and a locally made mini Wildberry Pop Tart from The Butter Fairy.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

When: Daily through Jan 30

Cost: $15 for Kids, $20 for Adults, $35 for “Super Sweet” package

More info: https://www.showclix.com/event/rewind-watters-creek/tag/homepage

TEXAS CHRISTKINDL MARKET

Enjoy German-inspired holiday fun at the Texas Christkindl Market. This delightful, FREE, family-friendly market, inspired by a cherished German tradition, features holiday gifts, decorations, music and other traditional festive goods. Holiday shoppers will enjoy exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas decorations and designs from the renowned Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village in Germany. You’ll find unique local vendors, German food, festive music, and more!

Where: Choctaw Stadium, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

When: Daily through January 2 (11am-9pm) - Closed every Monday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Cost: Admission is Free. Lots of shopping!

More info: https://www.txchristkindlmarket.com/

Tour of Trees at Trinity Falls

Explore the beautiful model homes of Trinity Falls, accented with themed Christmas trees to celebrate the holiday season. Model homes will be open daily starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.

Where: Trinity Falls, 7801 Trinity Falls Pkwy., McKinney

When: Now through December 19

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trinity-falls-tour-of-trees-2021-tickets-205798206977

Towers of Tomorrow at the Perot Museum

Featuring 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe, Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks makes its Texas debut Sept. 24 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The LEGO sculptures – from the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building – were constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO certified professionals in the world. All ages can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N Field, Dallas

When: Now through April 24, 2022

Cost: $28 for adult (less for members, kids, seniors)

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/

The Trains at NorthPark

The Trains at NorthPark is back for its 34th season. They call it the most elaborate miniature toy train exhibit in Texas. Travel across America as the trains (with 750 rail cars) navigate 1,300 feet of track, chugging past features like the White House, Time Square, Grand Central Station, the Grand Canyon, the Golden Gate Bridge, and more. Most importantly, the exhibit benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing them to serve more than 40,000 families.

Where: NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expy, Dallas

When: Now - January 2

Cost: $10 adults, $5 for ages 3-12. Under 2 and 65+ free

More info: http://www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com/

Turtle Creek Chorale: SURE STARS SHINING

To wrap up its 41st season, the TCC will return to Moody Performance Hall and present their holiday production, “Sure Stars Shining.” This beloved holiday presentation will deliver all you expect from TCC during the holidays — joy, laughter, peace, and love. TCC’s holiday concert always holds something for everyone — from heartwarming traditional carols, exciting new renditions, and thrilling dancing.

Where: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St, Dallas

When: December 17, 18, 19

Cost: $35 - $85

More info: https://turtlecreekchorale.com/

Vitruvian Lights - at Addison

Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland during Vitruvian Lights. Stroll through the park, enjoy the view, and grab dinner at local restaurants. Admission is free. Parking available onsite at Vitruvian Park ($15); Bella Lane Parking Lot, Park Road Parking Lot, and Ponte Avenue Parking Lot.

Where: Vitruvian Park, 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

When: Daily through January 2, from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

Wintersong: A Musical Holiday Celebration

Wintersong: A Musical Holiday Celebration is a free community concert at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Worth. Curated and conducted by FWO Chorus Master and Music Director Alfrelynn Roberts, this fun-filled festive event will feature Christmas songs, timeless carols, holiday favorites, opera classics, and more. Fort Worth Opera's artists will warm your heart as they invite you to celebrate the magic of winter.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, December 18, 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free, with reservation

More info: https://www.fwopera.org/events

