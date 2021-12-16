BoE December Interest Rate Meeting hike 0.25% vs 0.10% expected.

The rally in currencies and equities continued on Thursday with the U.S. dollar extending lower. All of the major economic events this year are now behind us, clearing the way for a Santa Claus rally. Some may argue that the rally which typically runs from the last 5 days in December to the first 2 in January started early this year but barring any negative COVID-19 news, the current mood should extend into year-end. Many of our readers may find the price action in forex over the last 48 hours confusing as the USD weakened after the Federal Reserve projected 3 rate hikes next year and EUR strengthened after the European Central Bank said a rate hike in 2022 is very unlikely. U.S. data was mixed with the Philadelphia Fed index tumbling to 15.4 from 39 and jobless claims ticking up to 206K from 200K. Housing starts and building permits remained strong.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO