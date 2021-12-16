ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BoE December Interest Rate Meeting hike 0.25% vs 0.10% expected.

By Giles Coghlan
forexlive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBank rate 8-1 vote in favour of hike (Tenreyo dissented) Total asset program £895 billion (£895 prior) Gilts purchases vote - (9-0) A surprise hike here from the BoE and EURGBP down sharply on the release....

www.forexlive.com

FXStreet.com

BoE hikes, ECB holds, Dollar extends losses: All clear for santa claus rally

The rally in currencies and equities continued on Thursday with the U.S. dollar extending lower. All of the major economic events this year are now behind us, clearing the way for a Santa Claus rally. Some may argue that the rally which typically runs from the last 5 days in December to the first 2 in January started early this year but barring any negative COVID-19 news, the current mood should extend into year-end. Many of our readers may find the price action in forex over the last 48 hours confusing as the USD weakened after the Federal Reserve projected 3 rate hikes next year and EUR strengthened after the European Central Bank said a rate hike in 2022 is very unlikely. U.S. data was mixed with the Philadelphia Fed index tumbling to 15.4 from 39 and jobless claims ticking up to 206K from 200K. Housing starts and building permits remained strong.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.25% despite fears for economy amid Omicron wave

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, despite growing concerns for the economy as Covid case numbers surge.The Bank’s rate-setting committee voted eight to one in favour of increasing interest rates to 0.25 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent.Silvana Tenreyro was the only member to vote against an increase. The decision came after inflation soared to 5.1 per cent – well above the Bank’s target rate of 2 per cent.The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme unchanged.Typically, central banks do...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE: Another rate hike coming early next year – Rabobank

After the rate hike announcement on Thursday from the Bank of England, analysts at Rabobank held on to their forecast of a much less aggressive tightening cycle than what is currently priced in front-end rates. They expect another 25 bps hike early next year. Key Quotes:. “The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BOE Hikes Bank Rate, Surprising the Market Two Months in a Row

The BOE surprised the market in two consecutive months. After failing to deliver rate hike in November, the members surprisingly increased the Bank rate by +15 bps to 0.25% in December. Concerns over elevated trumped Omicron variant uncertainty. British pound rallied against US dollar and the euro. The members voted...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Euro strengthens on higher inflation forecasts and risks

The most-notable signal from the ECB press conference has probably been the boost in inflation forecasts, particularly for next year. The numbers still fall below the ECB target in 2023 but Lagarde highlighted that there are 'possibly' upside risks while noting that energy prices should stabliize. That said, energy prices have been soaring this week so I'm not sure that's built in.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Breaks Through 1.33 After BoE Hikes Rates

The pound was catapulted 0.7% higher against the dollar on Thursday, breaking through the 1.33 resistance level for the first time since the end of November following a shock announcement by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE blindsided market participants on Thursday by raising interest rates for the first...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Sterling Gains as BoE Hikes Rates, Commits to More to Tame Inflation

Investing.com – Sterling GBP/USD rose 0.8% Thursday against the dollar as Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck. The U.K. central bank raised the Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points to 0.25% and committed itself to more hikes in coming months as it attempts to bring surging retail inflation back to its target of 2%. The BoE now expects GDP to grow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, slower than anticipated earlier. Yields on the benchmark 2-Year U.K. government bond surged.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ECB leaves key rates unchanged in December as expected

APP will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion, but then strengthened to €40 billion in Q2 and €30 billion in Q3. GC expects net purchases to end shortly before it starts raising rates. All main metrics were expected to be unchanged and that is the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain gains, sterling rallies as BoE hikes rates

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Thursday, while sterling rallied after the Bank of England surprised markets by hiking interest rates by 15 basis points. The FTSE 100 was 1.3% higher at 7,261.78, while the pound was 0.7% firmer against the dollar at 1.3354 after the BoE voted 8-1 to lift interest rates from a historic low of 0.1% to 0.25%.
MARKETS
investing.com

BOE Shocks With First Rate Hike Since Crisis to Combat Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck, setting aside the threat to the U.K. economy posed by record coronavirus cases to lead the global fight against surging inflation. Officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey voted 8-1 to lift borrowing costs...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Germany December final manufacturing PMI 57.9 vs 56.8 expected

Germany is the largest contributor to the eurozone GDP and this data point sets the mood music for the whole composite reading we have shortly during the European session. Services heavily down due to COVID cases and that weighs on the composite. IHS/Markit:. "Services activity came under renewed pressure in...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower Ahead of BoE Interest Rates

The GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England interest rate meeting. The BoE will undoubtedly stand put at historically low rates but the volatility in the GBP v EUR will come from the forecasts. The European Central Bank are also meeting today.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank raises interest rates to 0.25% to help rein in rocketing inflation

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.25% in a bid to rein in rampant inflation despite mounting fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted eight to one to raise rates from the historic low of 0.1%.It comes after pressure has been building on the Bank to bring the soaring cost of living under control, with official figures this week showing the Consumer Prices Index jumped to 5.1% – the highest level for more than a decade.In the minutes of the decision, the Bank warned that inflation could...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BOE Liftoff! GBP Soars as Traders Price in More BOE Rate Hikes through 2022

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling, euro jump as BoE hikes rate, ECB cuts stimulus

London, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling and the euro jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic, while the European Central Bank said it would continue to cut its bond purchases. Sterling rose 0.7%...
CURRENCIES

