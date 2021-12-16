ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Is Producing A Mini Series Based On Snoop Dogg's Murder Trial

By Martin Berrios
 1 day ago

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino


1993 almost took Snoop Dogg away from the world. 50 Cent is set to produce a mini-series on his infamous murder trial.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Queens, New York native is bringing yet another untold story to life via his channels in Hollywood. According to Variety the “I Get Money” rapper has secured the story that almost put Snoop away for 20 years. Around August 1993, while temporarily living in the Palms section of West Los Angeles, Snoop was confronted by a rival gang set. A tense argument is said to have ensued and Snoop’s bodyguard McKinley Lee ended up shooting and killing Philip Woldermariam. The violent incident would lead to first degree murder charges placed against both Snoop and Lee.

According to Variety the project is tentatively called A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case and will explore Snoop’s challenges during the trial. 50 Cent expressed his enthusiasm in a formal press release. “Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” he said “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

“I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘ Murder Was The Case ,” added Snoop. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

At this time Murder Was The Case slated for a late 2022 release.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

