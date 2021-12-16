Omori roleplaying game presented for Switch

Terror has come in many forms. In prehistoric times, it was the fear that you or your family could be consumed without a moment's notice. If you were living under Roman rule, you would live under constant fear of being deemed a political or religious enemy. During the Middle Ages, you may have been afraid of starving to death in the streets or dying in a futile war run by a tyrannical king to expand his dominion. In the early 20th century, we were horrified by the cruelty of war, and in the latter half we were paralyzed by the potential for a nuclear one. It is for this reason I find it rather humorous that the so-called "war on terror" marked a shift away from the terror I listed above. Sure, there was now the concern over terrorist attacks, but what used to define terror was no longer the common consensus entering the 21st century. Terror was searching for a new form. In the modern age, terror could come from the infinite fearmongering of news, or it could come from the endless stream of events shared instantaneously over social media. But terror for some today has been redefined into something much simpler and often considered "pathetic" to the terrors of old: the fear of being alone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO