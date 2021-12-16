ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omori roleplaying game presented for Switch

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOmocat announced at yesterday’s Indie World Showcase Omori before switching...

gamingideology.com

nintendoeverything.com

Noir adventure game Lacuna announced for Switch

This week, publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer DigiTales Interactive announced the moody and atmospheric noir adventure game Lacuna for Switch. The title is due out digitally on December 28. Lacuna has players taking on the role of Neil Conrad, a veteran agent of the Central Department of Investigation (CDI). Their...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: Dairoku is a Great Switch Otome Game

When playing otome games on the Switch, its characters can make or break it. If the people you’re interacting with aren’t fun, then it doesn’t matter how good the art or story might be. Likewise, if the people you’re getting to know and romance are handled well, you can overlook things like backgrounds that don’t wow you. Fortunately for fans of the genre who might look to review potential new games for their libraries, Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani is a game with exceptional characters. It’s handled well, with great interactions and lore. The result is a visual novel that’s is a blast to play.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Indie Game Omno Gets a Release Date for Switch

With Help of Future Friends Games, Omno Is Set to Release on Nintendo Switch. It’s always nice to hear about Indie games getting a highlight. And one game, in particular, is getting a bit of a boost, thanks to Future Friends Games. Omno, an indie game, is going onto Nintendo Switch on December 16th, 2021. This game was previously released last summer on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, but there was surprisingly no release on the Nintendo Switch- until now.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension getting a physical release on Switch

Limited Run Games has revealed a physical release for There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension on Switch. Two versions are planned. Alongside a standard copy, Limited Run Games is also planning a collector’s edition. If you’re interested in learning more about There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension, have a look...
VIDEO GAMES
#Role Play
cgmagonline.com

Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game Review

I love the Dishonored series, so when I had the chance to check out Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game with a few of my friends, I jumped on it. The story takes place in the Empire of the Isles, a place that players of the video game will know as a truly wretched place. It’s a world full of grime, sorrow, and rats. So many rats. Both the setting and the time period, the Industrial Age, make for a very clever and fun tabletop RPG that I strongly recommend.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

OMORI (PC)

Terror has come in many forms. In prehistoric times, it was the fear that you or your family could be consumed without a moment's notice. If you were living under Roman rule, you would live under constant fear of being deemed a political or religious enemy. During the Middle Ages, you may have been afraid of starving to death in the streets or dying in a futile war run by a tyrannical king to expand his dominion. In the early 20th century, we were horrified by the cruelty of war, and in the latter half we were paralyzed by the potential for a nuclear one. It is for this reason I find it rather humorous that the so-called "war on terror" marked a shift away from the terror I listed above. Sure, there was now the concern over terrorist attacks, but what used to define terror was no longer the common consensus entering the 21st century. Terror was searching for a new form. In the modern age, terror could come from the infinite fearmongering of news, or it could come from the endless stream of events shared instantaneously over social media. But terror for some today has been redefined into something much simpler and often considered "pathetic" to the terrors of old: the fear of being alone.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Warner Bros. Games Holly Jolly Sale Now Live On Switch eShop

Nintendo Switch owners can now grab a few sweet deals from Warner Bros. Games. The publisher is now hosting a ‘Holly Jolly’ eShop sale for three of its Switch titles, until 20 December 2021 (11:59pm PT). In particular, the sale will offer discounts of up to 80% on various titles, some of which are bundled with all of their DLC!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Section For Most Played Games

Have you ever wondered which Switch titles players are sinking the most time in? You can now find out in the eShop!. Nintendo has just added a new section to the eShop, where you can browse the ‘most played’ games and software. To access it, just navigate to the ‘featured’ or ‘discover’ tab of the eShop.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendoeverything.com

Puzzle adventure game OneShot coming to Switch

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Future Cat today announced that OneShot, a top-down puzzle adventure game, is in development for Switch. The news was shared in celebration of the title’s fifth anniversary having originally debuted on PC. OneShot stars Niko, a child tasked with returning light to a desolate...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Party Games on Nintendo Switch

It’s coming up to the holiday season, and that means only one thing: family and friends gathering together, and parties. Well, providing you’re not in lockdown, that is. Parties just aren’t as fun unless there are some games to play. Sure, you can pull out a card or board game, but that takes time setting up and explaining the rules to everyone. There’s nothing easier than pulling out your Nintendo Switch, loading up a game and passing around the Joy-Cons for everyone to have some fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

OMORI for Switch launches in spring 2022

The Switch version of OMORI will launch in spring 2022, publisher and developer OMOCAT announced. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of OMORI are also planned, but because this was announced during a Nintendo Indie World live stream, a release window for those platforms are still to be confirmed. OMORI...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Game Of The Year Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

For this year's Game of the Year, we got to hear full orchestrated rendition of songs from every game of the year, including: Resident Evil Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, and Deathloop. It Takes Two won Game of the Year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo’s latest indie announcements include Chicory and Omori on the Switch

Nintendo closed out the year with its final Indie World Showcase, and the 20-minute-long event revealed a nice mix of games coming to the Switch, including a handful of surprises. We got new looks at previously announced games like Sea of Stars and OlliOlli World, as well as Switch ports for celebrated indies like Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Omori. Some of the games are even launching today. Here are the biggest announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Presentation of the new Sonic game may be near

The specific announcement of the new Sonic game is probably imminent. After a trademark called Sonic Frontiers leaked out in November, there’s now plenty of evidence of an appearance at The Game Awards this week. On Twitter, a user tagged Geoff Keighley under a report that there should be some...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Sea of Stars, River City Girls 2, Omori, and More Are Coming to the Switch in The Recent Indie World Showcase

Today’s Indie World Showcase introduced upcoming indie titles for the Nintendo Switch, where most of these titles will be out for release next year. This month’s showcase included new titles, additional installments to preexisting franchises, and previously released titles that will make their Nintendo Switch debut soon. Here is a recap of the upcoming games mentioned in Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase live stream today, Dec. 15, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Yurukill Is A Squid Game-Like Visual Novel Coming To Switch Next Year

From the makers of cult-classic shmup Kokuga and the author of the Kakegurui manga comes Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, the latest game to tap into the "people murdering each other to stay alive" genre that also includes Squid Game, Danganronpa, and Hunger Games. Yurukill, to use its shorter and easier-to-spell...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Nintendo Switch has an incredibly strong library of games, with many worth recommending. For our 10 absolute favorite games, however, you can check out the list below. It's a list we will be updating as often as games worthy of inclusion release. We will kick games off and add new ones as the Switch's library grows.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Free League Nexus Provides Digital Toolset for ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game and More

Demiplane has announced plans to produce a digital toolset to support roleplaying games published by Free League Publishing. Free League Nexus is a digital toolset planned to launch in 2022 that will support various Free League Publishing titles with features such as a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet. Free League Nexus will also include an online playspace that will allow players to connect via matchmaking for games and through a video chat. Initially, Free League Nexus will support for games utilizing Free League's acclaimed Year Zero Engine, including ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, Vaesen, Forbidden Lands, Mutant: Year Zero, and Coriolis. Other Free League titles will be incorporated in the future. A trailer for the new service can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Switch Winners & Nominees Deals TGA 2021 Game Sale Begins

Carrion – $11.99. Hot Wheels Unleashed Collector’s Edition – $48.99. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $41.99. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $41.99. Monster Hunter Rise – $44.99. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $17.99. No Longer Home...
FIFA

