Public Health

We are not cancelling stuff, says Boris Johnson

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe protection given by Covid vaccines and testing means...

www.bbc.co.uk

Vice

Boris Johnson Has Become a Daddy for at Least the 7th Time

Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a daughter, a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister and his wife has said. Carrie Johnson gave birth to the baby at a London hospital on Thursday. Their spokesperson said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pfizer CEO says a fourth shot may be needed as Boris Johnson announces ‘Plan B’ restrictions

The CEO of Pfizer Inc has said that a fourth vaccine dose may be needed for better protection against the omicron Covid-19 variant, as initial studies show that it could undermine antibody protection with two doses.Albert Bourla said the company was waiting to see real world data to determine whether additional doses will be required specifically for omicron. “When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Mr Bourla told CNBC, adding that the data...
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Jack Doyle: Boris Johnson’s top communications adviser ‘was at party in No 10’, report says

Pressure on Boris Johnson over Downing Street parties has been stepped up after it emerged that his top communications adviser handed out awards to staff on the night of an alleged Christmas do. No 10 head of communications Jack Doyle gave a thank you speech to press office workers on 18 December last year, the date of a party with alcohol food and a secret Santa believed to have been attended by as many as 50 people in breach of Covid restrictions.Labour said that Mr Doyle’s presence, first reported by ITV News, exposed the investigation being carried out...
The Independent

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is ‘toast’ over leaked video of No 10 officials joking about Christmas party

Piers Morgan has claimed that Boris Johnson is “toast” after leaked footage showed senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a banned party last Christmas.Amid reports that an illegal gathering took place at No 10 last year, ITV News obtained a video from a rehearsal briefing last December in which then-government spokesperson Allegra Stratton took on mock questions posed by staff.In the clip, Stratton joked that the alleged party “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”. At the time, social mixing between households was banned and the number of people in one indoor...
The Independent

Christmas parties and nativities should go ahead, Boris Johnson says

Christmas parties and school nativities should still go ahead, the Prime Minister has said.Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday that despite the introduction of new restrictions in England to help control the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government was not suggesting children should be taken out of school ahead of the holidays, or plays cancelled.He said the Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home and face coverings for most indoors venues – do not amount to a lockdown.Mr Johnson said: “On Christmas, the best way to ensure we have a Christmas as close...
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
The Independent

Leadership challenge ‘on the cards’ after PM suffers largest rebellion

A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Starmer says PM ‘taking people for fools’ amid reports of multiple No 10 parties

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of “taking people for fools”, amid reports Downing Street held multiple Christmas parties last year while indoor mixing was banned under Covid restrictions. Following a Daily Mirror report stating that between 40-50 people attended a bash at No 10, where staff drank and celebrated late into the night, the Labour leader wrote on Twitter: “Boris Johnson hosted multiple parties when the country was in lockdown over Christmas. “Yesterday he claimed that was within the rules. He is taking people for fools. It’s one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.”Government...
BBC

Conservative Christmas party was unacceptable, says Grant Shapps

A party held at Conservative headquarters in London last year in breach of Covid rules was "unacceptable", a minister has said. Grant Shapps said the Tories had disciplined four staff members and warned further action could be taken. The party was organised by the team of Shaun Bailey, who at...
The Independent

Brexit: Boris Johnson choosing Vote Leave chair for Whitehall role ‘deeply inappropriate’, says Labour

Boris Johnson’s government is under fire after selecting leading Brexiteer Gisela Stuart to lead a commission responsible for making sure the civil service is politically impartial.Baroness Stuart – the Vote Leave chair who campaigned with Mr Johnson during the Brexit referendum – was revealed as the government’s preferred choice for the civil service commissioner job on Thursday.The former Labour MP and crossbench peer also urged Labour voters to switch allegiances to the Tories in the 2019 general election to help “get Brexit done”.Baroness Stuart said it was “a great honour” to be named in the top Whitehall role and said she vowed to...
The Independent

‘Last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas’, says Wales’ health minister

People should prepare for more restrictions in the coming weeks, Wales’ health minister has said, as she insisted the Welsh Government does not want to “cancel Christmas”.Eluned Morgan MS was questioned about whether families might be asked to spend the holiday apart if cases surge, at a government press briefing on Tuesday.The minister said the Welsh Government is “currently not taking anything off the table”.“The last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas. I think it is important we make that absolutely clear,” she told journalists at the briefing.“But we are not currently taking anything off the table either,...
foxsanantonio.com

Boris Johnson says UK faces 'tidal wave' of omicron cases

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. In a televised statement, Johnson said everyone age 18 and older will...
BBC

Boris Johnson: Is 'Planet Boris' finally going to implode?

"Planet Boris is the strangest place in the world - no rules apply," a cabinet minister told me a few days ago as they marvelled at the strangeness of the current political universe. Events had been disastrous, they admitted, yet they seemed sure at that moment that the prime minister's...
