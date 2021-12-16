ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Turkish cenbank slashes rates 100 points despite lira crash

By Ezgi Erkoyun, Nevzat Devranoglu
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cJVf_0dOUC2A300

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank slashed its key rate by 100 basis points to 14% as expected on Thursday, and signalled a pause next month, extending President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policy even after the currency spiralled to all-time lows.

The bank - easing policy while other countries are tightening - said that over coming months it would monitor the effects of the rate cuts that began in September when the one-week repo interest rate (TRINT=ECI) was 19%.

The subsequent 500 basis-points of cuts set the stage for the historic lira crash that sent inflation above 21%, prompting economists to widely criticise the policy as reckless given it leaves Turkey's real yields sharply negative.

The lira dove to a new all-time low of 15.689 versus the dollar in response to the decision, and was at 15.39 at 1125 GMT. It has shed more than half its value this year in Turkey's second currency crisis in four years.

The central bank was expected to ease by 100 basis points according to a Reuters poll last week, though one analyst thought the lira depreciation would force it to hold.

The rate cut was "as expected, but still unbelievable," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

The sharp depreciation is expected to send inflation soaring to 30% in 2022, eating deeper into the earnings and savings of Turks who have seen their household budgets and future plans upended over the last two months.

"Unfortunately people are no longer able to fill their stomachs," Hacer Yaskabak told Reuters at a vegetable market in Istanbul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0D8v_0dOUC2A300
Reuters Graphics

REASSESSING THINGS

Erdogan has repeatedly criticised interest rates and called for monetary stimulus to boost exports, credit and growth ahead of elections in 2023. He has overhauled the bank's leadership with like-minded officials, hammering its credibility.

Opposition lawmakers have called for early elections to reverse course for an economy badly rattled by both the exchange and inflation rates.

The central bank said it used what "limited" room it had left to ease monetary policy given "transitory" supply-side factors that have boosted inflation.

The "cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions will be monitored in the first quarter of 2022 and during this period, all aspects of the policy framework will be reassessed in order to create a foundation for a sustainable price stability," it said without elaborating.

Haluk Burumcekci, head of Istanbul-based Burumcekci Consulting, said the bank will likely use other tools such as required bank reserves and more direct market interventions selling dollars to ride out the next few months.

But he added that domestic and international inflation, combined with a likely spike in Turkey's minimum wage, means that "these measures will not be enough and the bank will have to raise the policy rate in the not-too-distant future."

Turkey's monetary easing runs against the grain of a world in which key central banks are raising rates to head off global price rises. The U.S. Federal Reserve signalled Wednesday it would raise rates up to three times next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McK6D_0dOUC2A300
Lira timeline December 2021

Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara, Mehmet Emin Caliskan and Daren Butler in Istanbul, and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey’s lira...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Lira#Price Stability#Turkish#Trint#Eci#Fx#Saxo Bank#Turks
investing.com

Turkey Central Bank Cuts Key Rate Further Despite Lira’s Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate for a fourth consecutive month on Thursday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policy, despite a worsening inflation outlook and the lira hitting a series of record lows in recent months. The Monetary Policy Committee...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish central bank rate cuts send lira to new record low

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate again as expected by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday despite inflation soaring above 21%, sending the lira to a fresh record low. Below is the reaction from analysts to the latest move:. JAKOB CHRISTENSEN, DANSKE BANK.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Turkish lira dips to new low after another interest rate cut

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar. Support local journalism reporting on...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

New Lows For Turkish Lira, Central Bank Reduces Rates By 100bps By Investing.com

Investing.com – It hits new all-time lows against after another interest rate cut by the Turkish central bank, which continues to pander to Erdogan’s ‘unorthodox’ monetary policy despite inflation at 21%. The Turkish Monetary Policy Committee cut the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish lira swoons to new lows after rate cut, minimum wage boost announced

The Turkish lira sinks 5.4% against the U.S. dollar as the country's central bank continues its unorthodox policy of cutting rates in an attempt to boost the economy even as inflation climbs. The lira touched an all-time low of 15.73 lira per dollar. Turkey's central bank cuts its key rate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pound set for biggest weekly rise in 2 months on BoE surprise

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British pound consolidated gains on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since October after the Bank of England this week became the first G7 economy to raise interest rates. Against the U.S. dollar, the pound was flat at $1.3325...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rupiah weakens as hawkish pivot by major cenbanks pressures Asian FX

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Friday as hawkish global central banks piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the rupiah leading losses a day after Bank Indonesia stood pat on interest rates. The Malaysian ringgit , Singapore's dollar and the Philippine peso traded flat to lower,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe's biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday. Struggling with supply shortages, Germany's vast industrial sector has been unable...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks and FX head for weekly losses; Russian c.bank in focus

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies fell on Friday, and were set for weekly losses after a spate of central bank meetings in the past few days outlined the economic threat posed by rising inflation. MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks (.MSCIEF) fell 0.6%, while EM...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as investors worried about surging Omicron cases and wrestled with this week's hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's lows and Wall Street looked set to open weaker...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone bonds shaken by central bank moves

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday after the Bank of England delivered a surprise rate rise and the European Central Bank cut stimulus, but the bonds selloff was limited as the ECB pledged to continue monetary support in 2022. Bond yields, which move...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ dials back pandemic funding as global central banks eye post-COVID era

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic funding but maintained ultra-loose policy and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks for the foreseeable future. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said borrowing costs will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy