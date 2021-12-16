Deacon Blue and Amy Macdonald cancel gigs over Omicron

Late one September morning a small boat holding a party of 16 adults and nine children slipped quietly out of Loch Fyne and headed out to sea and into the Sound of Bute. It approached a battleship; the party boarded. The gathering was for the christening of Lady Charlotte Campbell, the daughter of the Duke of Argyll, Hereditary Admiral of the Western Isles and Hereditary Master of the Royal Household of Scotland. The bridge was, suitably, the bridge of a 'duke' class frigate of the Royal Navy, HMS Argyll. And the godparents, two suitably grand Scotsmen, Lord Dalmeny and the Earl of Hopetoun. One would almost have expected Lord Darnley and Mary, Queen of Scots to have trotted onto the scene dancing a volta, except this was only a few months ago, and the Duchess – Eleanor – was slightly overtired from having finished unpacking an entire castle in time.

