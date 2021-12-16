ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deacon Blue and Amy Macdonald cancel gigs over Omicron

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeacon Blue and Amy Macdonald have both postponed gigs in Scotland over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. Deacon Blue were due to play Aberdeen on Saturday and the Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday. They have now been postponed, as has Amy Macdonald's sell-out show at the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

A Very British Scandal: When Tatler met the Duke and Duchess of Argyll at home at Inveraray Castle

Late one September morning a small boat holding a party of 16 adults and nine children slipped quietly out of Loch Fyne and headed out to sea and into the Sound of Bute. It approached a battleship; the party boarded. The gathering was for the christening of Lady Charlotte Campbell, the daughter of the Duke of Argyll, Hereditary Admiral of the Western Isles and Hereditary Master of the Royal Household of Scotland. The bridge was, suitably, the bridge of a 'duke' class frigate of the Royal Navy, HMS Argyll. And the godparents, two suitably grand Scotsmen, Lord Dalmeny and the Earl of Hopetoun. One would almost have expected Lord Darnley and Mary, Queen of Scots to have trotted onto the scene dancing a volta, except this was only a few months ago, and the Duchess – Eleanor – was slightly overtired from having finished unpacking an entire castle in time.
U.K.
The Independent

Best budget hotels in Edinburgh to stay for value of money

A city break in Edinburgh tops many a UK bucket list. But here’s the thing: the crowds attending its world-beating festivals and marquee events can make sourcing the right hotel an intimidating experience. There are the expensive ones, pocketed in miniature estates; and the pricey Princes Street bastions, which give Edinburgh Castle a run for its money in terms of jewel-dripping glamour. But in the wynds and alleys between there are plenty of less flashy, less splashy boltholes and boutiques worthy of your patronage.Outside of August, December and the buildup to Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve, for those not in the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Amy Macdonald
Person
John Swinney
The Independent

Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross hits out at lack of guidance as band cancels gigs

Scottish pop band Deacon Blue have postponed their upcoming shows, saying “people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now”.Frontman Ricky Ross said he was disappointed that “authorities” had not made an announcement on concerts given the rise of the Omicron variant.The band were due to play the final two shows of their tour in Aberdeen on Saturday and Glasgow on Sunday.The Scottish Government has issued advice urging people to limit social gatherings to three households but stopped short of new legal restrictions on live event numbers.Folks: We're disappointed authorities didn't make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake...
MUSIC
Telegraph

The gig-goers defying Omicron: ‘I might as well get it at a concert as in the shops’

David Bowie knew when to go out and when to stay in. And he didn’t have to take a surging number of variant Covid cases and ambiguous not-quite rules into consideration. For the rest of us, this week has been one where the question of In or Out has loomed larger than any time since the run-up to the Brexit vote, as a record-high number of recorded positive tests for Covid has led to the government telling people to work from home and avoid going out unless you absolutely have to, without actually saying they definitely shouldn’t.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes cancel January Brixton gigs

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have cancelled their January 21 and 22 gigs at London's O2 Academy Brixton. The pair of shows were set to feature an awesome supporting cast of Trash Boat, Witch Fever, Wargasm and High Vis, but have now been scrapped entirely. "Due to the current escalating...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Deacon Blue#Live Events#Restaurants#Covid#Aberdeen#Hydro#Scottish#Charlatans#Deaconblue#Rickyaross
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon limits football matches and outdoor events in Scotland to 500 people

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced strict limits on football matches and other live events in Scotland in a bid to stem the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid.Ms Sturgeon announced that the capacity of sports and other outdoor events would be capped at 500 people for three weeks from 26 December because of the risk of “super-spreader” events.Large New Year street parties – including the Hogmanay celebration in Edinburgh – will be cancelled, while numbers at concerts and other indoor events will be limited to 100 standing or 200 seated.“This will of course make sports matches, including...
SOCCER
BBC

Covid: 'Immediate cancellations' over Omicron socialising advice

Hospitality venues in the North West say they had "immediate cancellations" after people were urged to "think carefully" about socialising due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The prime minister gave the advice on Wednesday amid record UK Covid cases. A hotel near Garstang said its phone was "the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Stereophonics' Cardiff gigs postponed as Omicron spreads

Two Stereophonics gigs planned for December have been postponed amid growing concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid. It comes as four more cases of the variant are confirmed in Wales, bringing the total to nine. The band were due to perform with Sir Tom Jones at Cardiff's Principality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nextmosh.com

IDLES cancel January Dublin shows, add May gig

British-Irish rockers IDLES have announced the cancellation of three Dublin shows, along with addition of a gig in May. A full update from the band reads:. “‼️ IMPORTANT 2022 TOUR UPDATE – PLEASE READ & SHARE ‼️. Due to regulations set in Ireland, and the continued...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whtc.com

London’s Heathrow says business travellers cancelling over Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s Heathrow Airport said it was seeing high levels of business travellers cancelling over concerns they could be trapped overseas by travel restrictions triggered by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The airport said demand in November was down 60% on pre-pandemic levels, despite the...
WORLD
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Medieval Scot with strong jawbone wasn't a local

A medieval man whose face was immortalized in a striking reconstruction isn't quite who we thought he was. The so-called Blair Atholl Man, who died at the age of 45 and was buried near Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands some 1,600 years ago, was not a local, researchers now say.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Queen concerned with William and Kate’s safety as Christmas Day walkabout may be ‘cancelled’

THE Queen may ‘CANCEL the Christmas Day walkabout amid fears it could become Omicron super spreader event’. Usually, thousands of royal fans gather to greet members of the Firm at Sandringham estate, Norfolk, during their annual December 25 stroll. Some fans even queue from the early hours of the morning to catch a glimpse of the royal clan.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Anglesey: £5.5m cocaine haul hidden in orange juice pallets

Cocaine worth £5.5m was hidden in pallets of yoghurt and orange juice as smugglers tried to get it from Great Britain to Ireland, a court heard. The drugs were discovered when a lorry was stopped at the port of Holyhead on Anglesey on 9 October last year. In total,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy