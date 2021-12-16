Two people dead after a fire truck crashes into a building in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO – At least two people are dead after a fire truck crashed into a building in Westport.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Kansas City Firefighters said the truck was heading to a call, when it hit an SUV near Broadway and Westport Roads.

The fire truck then hit the building which used to be known as The Riot Room.

Firefighters say both of the people who died were in the SUV.

Crews remain on the scene searching for someone in the rubble of the building.

Investigators said the fire truck did have its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

Southbound lanes of Broadway will likely be closed Thursday morning.