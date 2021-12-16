ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8xfw_0dOUB6ek00

Have you ever had a friend “ghost” you? Eva & Lore’l break down what to do when friendships may be falling apart. Plus, Tami Roman gives her man permission to have a baby with another woman. Would you do that? Find out what the duo has to say plus they undress other topics in pop culture and relationships.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Check out our favorite holiday picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

