State Rep. Phillip Singleton (R-Sharpsburg) announced Tuesday the creation of the Georgia Freedom Caucus (GFC), modeled after the federal House Freedom Caucus, which will be comprised of members from the House of Representatives and Senate. According to Singleton – who has publicly been on the outs with House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) and other House leaders since his election in 2019 – he will serve as the first vice chair as a founding member.

