Savannah, GA

2,100 Graduates Ready to Take Next Steps Receive Degrees During Georgia Southern's 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremonies

savannahceo.com
 1 day ago

This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in three Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their families to the University’s Fall Commencement...

