Five children die as wind lifts jumping castle in Australia

An end-of-year celebration at an Australian school ended in catastrophe Thursday after a gust of wind sent an inflatable bouncy castle 33 feet into the air, killing five children and seriously injuring four others. The tragedy happened during the summer party at Hillcrest Primary School in the island state of Tasmania, and police confirmed the children who died included two boys and two girls who were either 10- or 11-years-old, and a fifth child whose age in unknown. Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams said: “Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters... This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders.” Five other children are being treated, with four in critical condition, AP reports.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO