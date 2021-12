On Tuesday night, the Tourism Leadership Council hosted its 23rd Annual Tourism Awards & Scholarship Dinner with more than 800 attendees. The event was a black-tie gala, honoring the best of the best in the tourism community. Sixteen awards were given to those who have gone above and beyond to make the tourism community a better place. This event also honored six area students who have received scholarships to further their studies in the tourism and hospitality field.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO