Georgia Supreme Court Says Businesses Can Only Boot Cars in Areas with Ordinances

 1 day ago

A new ruling changes where a business...

Georgia court rejects property owners’ right to boot unauthorized cars

The age-old practice used by property owners to boot unauthorized vehicles on their premises was dealt a serious blow Tuesday by the state’s highest court. In a unanimous opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court flatly rejected a shopping mall’s assertion that a law established centuries ago allowed it to immobilize cars and trucks until their owners pay a fine to have the boot removed.
Georgia Supreme Court says no ordinance, no boot

The ability of Georgia businesses to use boots on vehicles took a big hit following a ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court on Dec. 14. This unanimous decision dictates a business can only use a boot if an ordinance is currently in place. If a city or county has no such ordinance, a business is not allowed to boot any car.
CONGRESS & COURTS
