State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, announced Friday that she will not run for a sixth term in the N.C. House. “After serving almost 55 years as an advocate for the underserved in both the nonprofit and political arenas in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, I have decided not to seek another term representing District 71 in the N.C. General Assembly,” Terry said in a statement.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO