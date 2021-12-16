After almost 13 years, this popular Marshall County pizza restaurant is closing

LACON — After almost 13 years in business, The Pizza Peel soon will be serving its last Kitchen Sink.

That pizza, which is topped with everything but its name, and others are specialties at the restaurant in downtown Lacon. But at the end of this month, The Pizza Peel will close for good, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Ramifications of business slowdowns from COVID-19 restrictions are at fault, at least in part. No closing date was given.

"Unfortunately, like so many others, the financial burdens of the last few years have become too much to keep up with," the message stated. "... We hope to see all of you in the next couple weeks one more time."

Pizza Peel owner Travis Guthman did not respond to messages via telephone and Facebook this week seeking additional detail.

'Driving 50 miles one way just to eat our pizza'

Located in the basement of a building at 340 Fifth St. in Lacon, the Marshall County seat, The Pizza Peel opened in February 2009.

A Peoria-area native, Guthman worked for about a decade in the pizza business in Colorado before he, his wife, Wendy, and their family moved in 2008 to a farm near Sparland, located west of Lacon.

The Pizza Peel proved popular. It attracted diners from Peoria, about 25 miles southwest, and beyond. One Facebook poster stated she visited regularly from Kewanee, about 40 miles to the northwest.

"For being in a town of 1,900, I'm still amazed at what we can do there and people driving 50 miles one way just to eat our pizza," Guthman told the Journal Star in late 2019.

By then, Guthman planned to expand The Pizza Peel to Pekin, his former hometown. The restaurant was to occupy the first floor of a rehabilitated building downtown on Court Street, across from the Tazewell County Courthouse.

The Pekin plan never came to fruition, however. It was announced a few months before the coronavirus pandemic shut down indoor dining across Illinois.

Over the past year, The Pizza Peel had been closed for extended periods, according to posts on its Facebook page.