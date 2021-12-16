Partly Sunny and Warmer Today

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Thursday, December 16th, 3:15 A.M. The weather is calming down today, with just a few light showers expected today. Temperatures will also remain too warm this morning for there to be freezing like we saw Tuesday morning. Expect a few light showers as you head out the door, then a mostly cloudy day, but some sun breaks throughout the day. After late morning, it should be dry for the most part, with just the threat of a shower this afternoon. The evening will be dry and mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing overnight. Highs today will reach the mid 40s in the metro.

