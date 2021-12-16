ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly Sunny and Warmer Today

By John Lynn
WJBF.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7:30am Thursday: Sky is partly sunny with temps in the low to mid 40s....

www.wjbf.com

WETM 18 News

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 39° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday. Cloud […]
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild today, wet tonight

We continue to enjoy some very spring-like weather as temperatures will be back into the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. An incoming cold front will increase our chance for rain tonight with widespread rain expected across the region. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Showers will remain widespread Friday morning before tapering off and drifting northward through the day.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Record-breaking warmth, wind and late day rain Thursday

Cloudy skies, breezy and warm this morning. Gusts 20 mph or less. We’re in the mid 50’s. High today in the lower 60’s to challenge the record of 1984 of 61°. Gusty winds up to 40mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Mainly cloudy with rain...
ENVIRONMENT
whee.net

Sunny and windy with a high of 66 today

A cold front will cross the Ohio Valley and weaken before stalling over the Mid Atlantic region by Friday morning. This will bring a chance of precipitation to the mountains tonight through Saturday night. Temperatures will be well above normal today and Friday, then will cool off closer to normal for Sunday and Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

More record warmth is on the way today and Friday with inland temperatures potentially reaching the mid 80s and coastal areas in the upper 70s. Big changes arrive Saturday with up to 2" of rain followed by much cooler air. Chilly air will stay in place through Tuesday with chilly rain expected on Monday. So far, no extreme weather is expected for Christmas, but temperatures may run slightly warmer than normal.
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Much cooler temps on the way

We have a cold front nearing our area that is not only going to drop our temps behind it but showers will spark ahead of that front this morning and early afternoon. By the time 2-3pm come around most of the rain will exit our area. A few showers may linger in SE counties a little longer. A few tenths of an inch up to about half an inch is expected today.
ENVIRONMENT
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Today Sunny, with a high near 37, 40% chance of snow this evening.

Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Strong winds and high temperatures Thursday

Warmer and windy weather will win out this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. We're on our way to the mid 60s by noon with temperatures set to fall by afternoon with nothing more than a few spotty showers this morning. Our Wind Advisory is still in effect until...
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/16)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Thursday, December 16th, 3:15 A.M. The weather is calming down today, with just a few light showers expected today. Temperatures will also remain too warm this morning for there to be freezing like we saw Tuesday morning. Expect a few light showers as you head out the door, then a mostly cloudy day, but some sun breaks throughout the day. After late morning, it should be dry for the most part, with just the threat of a shower this afternoon. The evening will be dry and mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing overnight. Highs today will reach the mid 40s in the metro.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Rain and Clouds are Back, but There is Good News!

As of 5:00PM Thursday: A few surprise showers came through today, and we are seeing some fog now as they leave the area. Temperatures were also fairly cool as a result. They stayed in the mid to low 60s across the CSRA, but we do expect warmer conditions to come into play for tomorrow and Saturday. Tonight temperatures will stay fairly warm as well, sticking in the mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Light Snow Possible to the Northeast on Friday; Mainly Quiet Afterward; Storm Center PM Update: Thursday, December 16

After a very active afternoon and evening on Wednesday, we get in on a brief break as we head into the night. While cloud cover does increase, much of the region remains pretty quiet across KELOLAND. Overnight lows fall into the teens through much of the region, with some exceptions on the “milder” side to the south and colder side to the northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Chilly start to the day

Morning lows were well into the 30s and 40s today. Highs will remain in the lower 60s today, with only minimal increases for the weekend. A cold air mass in place shows little sign of moving anytime soon, so cooler than normal conditions will prevail. Expect some breeziness this afternoon and evening thanks to a The post Chilly start to the day appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Warm and humid today

NEW ORLEANS — Near-record heat is in the near-term forecast, but there is a cool-down on the way!. First, another warm and humid day is in store. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! There is a low chance for an isolated shower or two.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Colder Air Has Arrived

Even with sunshine building in, temperatures today will be rather cold, as daytime highs only reach the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens once more, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many over the next few nights. More chances for snow will arrive tomorrow with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend, with the best chance for a few inches of snow accumulation across our northwest. Sunday will see temperatures warm up, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox17

Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and colder

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Breezy winds remain to start the day as they continue to relax back throughout the morning. Today brings more sunshine and temperatures pushing towards the upper 30s. There's a chance for some light snow arriving on Saturday. Minor if any accumulations expected. We dry out for the end of the weekend and stay very quiet heading into Christmas week. Temperatures next week stay mostly in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Turning colder this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas cleans up in the wake of damaging wind gusts, colder air will invade for the beginning of the weekend. There will be some wind Friday night into Saturday, but it is not expected to be anything more than some gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
WICHITA, KS

