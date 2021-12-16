Tornadoes reported and thousands without power as unprecedented storms hit the Midwest

Heavy winds have battered parts of the US in recent weeks, which culminated in the windiest day on record, new data suggests. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during this 24 hours period, with 300 individual weather warnings being issued. “I’ve been doing this 30 years, and we’re seeing things today in the CNN Weather Center we have never seen before,” CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.While the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO