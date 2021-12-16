ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornadoes reported and thousands without power as unprecedented storms hit the Midwest

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnprecedented wind-driven storms swept across the Great Plains...

www.cbsnews.com

uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US has windiest day on record as storms batter Midwest

Heavy winds have battered parts of the US in recent weeks, which culminated in the windiest day on record, new data suggests. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during this 24 hours period, with 300 individual weather warnings being issued. “I’ve been doing this 30 years, and we’re seeing things today in the CNN Weather Center we have never seen before,” CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.While the...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Minnesota State
iheart.com

Record Setting Winds Blow Across The Midwest, Leaving Multiple People Dead

Another powerful storm system swept across the Midwest and the Great Plains, bringing record-setting wind gusts and spawning over a dozen tornadoes. The storms caused at least five deaths in Minnesota, Kansas, and Iowa. Three people were killed in a pair of car accidents in Kansas caused by a massive...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

At least five dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe storms, suspected tornadoes slam Great Plains, Midwest; damage reported

Severe storms, possibly including tornadoes, struck Great Plains and upper Midwest states Wednesday, according to reports. Affected states included Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Colorado, the reports said. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries. Wisconsin also saw strong wind gusts, FOX 6 Milwaukee reported. If two suspected...
ENVIRONMENT
wpr.org

Power outages reported throughout Midwest after overnight storms

Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest overnight, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Thousands Without Power In Central Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of central Iowans have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm. Over 140,000 homes were still without power as of 10:00 P.M. Wednesday. That includes almost 48,000 MidAmerican customers. MidAmerican had reported over 15,000 Des Moines area customers late Wednesday night. MidAmerican is estimating it might take two to three days for some customers to have power again.
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

1 dead from storms that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. It’s a weather outbreak that experts described as extremely unusual...
ENVIRONMENT
KCJJ

Storm leaves thousands without power

Thousands of Iowans are waking up without power after a brutal windstorm blew across the state yesterday afternoon into the overnight hours. At the height of severe weather, over 150,000 had lost power. Mid-American Energy reports that the most significant impacts have been experienced in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Fox11online.com

Thousands without power throughout the state

(WLUK) -- We are monitoring several power outages throughout the state. Here's a look at some wind reports. There are also some school delays. If you safely can take a video or photo of what the weather looks like by you, share it with us here:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox10phoenix.com

Severe storms, suspected tornadoes slam Great Plains, Midwest; damage reported

Severe storms, possibly including tornadoes, struck Great Plains and upper Midwest states Wednesday, according to reports. Affected states included Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Colorado, the reports said. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries. Wisconsin also saw strong wind gusts, FOX 6 Milwaukee reported. If two suspected...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Wind storm hits U.P., leaves thousands without power

This is a recording of the TV6 Late News. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House hosts open house tour. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. Negaunee...
NEGAUNEE, MI

