ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Congressman texted chief of staff that Pence could block election certification

By Zak Hudak
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5vt8_0dOU9Llv00

On January 5, Congressman Jim Jordan sent a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that argued that the certification of the 2020 election could be blocked by the vice president.

“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all,” the text message read.

Jordan’s office confirmed on Wednesday that the text message had come from him, after the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol revealed a portion of the message Monday.  But a spokesperson for Jordan said the message shown by the committee was incomplete and had not in fact been written by Jordan, but by Joseph Schmitz, a D.C. lawyer and former Defense Department inspector general.

“Mr. Jordan forwarded the text to Mr. Meadows, and Mr. Meadows certainly knew it was a forward,” said Jordan’s communications director, Russell Dye.

In a meeting the committee held Monday to advance a criminal contempt motion against Meadows for not sitting for a deposition, Congressman Adam Schiff argued that the text messages show why it’s important that the panel talk to Meadows.

“You can see why this is so critical to ask Mr. Meadows about a lawmaker suggesting that the former vice president simply throw out votes that he unilaterally deems unconstitutional in order to overturn a presidential election and subvert the will of the American people,” Schiff said.

Schiff referred to Jordan only as “a lawmaker” in his presentation and showed a graphic that appeared to indicate it was the complete text message sent to Meadows. However, a spokesperson for the select committee said that the period at the end of the text shown on the slide “was added inadvertently.”

The remainder of the message, which the select committee released after Jordan’s office said it was incomplete Wednesday, outlined a shaky legal argument that Pence, as vice president, had the right to reject electoral votes.

He could do so, it said, “In accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’  wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78 , ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’ The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ‘That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916).  Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.'”

Meadows had cooperated up to a point with the select committee, handing over some emails and text messages, but he stopped sharing documents and refused to sit for a deposition last week. The House voted on Tuesday to find him in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the subpoena the committee issued him

It is up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute Meadows for a charge that could carry a sentence of up to a year in jail. The department last month indicted Steve Bannon, whom the House had found in contempt on the same charge. But Bannon’s case differs in that he did not cooperate with the committee at all.

The House select committee, created by Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this year, is investigating  the January 6 attack , when thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol as Congress counted the electoral votes, a largely ceremonial final step affirming President Biden’s victory. Lawmakers were sent fleeing amid the riot, which led to the deaths of five people and the arrests of hundreds more . Trump, who encouraged his supporters to “walk over” to the Capitol during the Stop the Steal rally, was impeached by the House one week later for inciting the riot but was later acquitted by the Senate .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Sheetz announces $0 delivery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has announced a new partnership with DoorDash, where customers can place a Sheetz order for delivery through DoorDash’s website or mobile app starting Dec. 16. Sheetz customers across 560 stores will be able to get their favorite MTO orders (hello, mac n’ cheese bites) without ever leaving home. And from […]
ALTOONA, PA
Newsweek

'Jim Jordan Is a Traitor' Over Mark Meadows Texts, Says Fellow Congressman

Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego has called Republican Representative Jim Jordan a "traitor to the Constitution." This comes after Jordan's office confirmed he sent a text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about rejecting Electoral College votes on January 6. Gallego, who represents Arizona's 7th congressional district, told...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jim Jordan admits texting Meadows encouraging Pence to throw out some electoral college votes

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan confirmed on Wednesday that he was the author of a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on 5 January that outlined an argument in favour of Vice President Mike Pence interfering in the election certification process.The message, which described Mr Pence’s supposed ability to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from states where the Trump campaign had falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, was sent just hours before rioters inspired by those false claims would storm the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.Mr Jordan’s office told Politico on Wednesday afternoon that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Steve Bannon
floridapolitics.com

Did Mark Meadows texts include communications with Matt Gaetz?

Jan. 6 Committee leaders could reveal members of Congress who reached out to the White House. Will U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s communications with the White House ahead of a Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” rally soon become part of a congressional investigation?. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

Jim Jordan Has Been Teed Up Properly By the January 6 Committee

Oh, Congressman Jim Jordan, you noisy, jacketless, spotlight-gobbling omadhaun. Bennie Thompson has teed you up right properly. It was your turn in Bennie’s barrel on Wednesday, boyo. Enjoy it. From Politico:. Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) office confirmed that he is the sender of a text message to former White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#President Of The Senate#White House#Defense Department#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy